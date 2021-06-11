‘Beauty’, ‘Superb’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans react to recent club announcement

Many Huddersfield Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to the launch of the club’s new home kit for the 2021/22 campaign, with the Terriers making the announcement earlier today.

The kit itself has once again been produced by Umbro and features a big tribute to the Huddersfield side which won the FA Cup during the 1921/22 season, with this year marking the 100th anniversary of that triumph.

A single Yorkshire rose has been placed between the Umbro logo and the club crest to resemble the one which was worn during that very cup final.

The players who played in the final also have their names written on the inside of the collar in what is a fitting tribute for those who wore the blue and white shirts all those years ago.

Naturally the Huddersfield fanbase were quick to respond to the announcement in their droves on social media earlier today.

Here, we take a look at some of their best responses via Twitter.

Black Socks!!! 😀At last we’ve got our proper colours. Fantastic kit #htafc #blacksocks — Craig Watson (@craigowatto) June 11, 2021

Love this video. Great work. Smashing kit too. 🙌🏼 — Matt Shaw (@TTCMatt) June 11, 2021

Superb shirt and video 🙌 — Dave Herbert (@DaveHerbert3) June 11, 2021

Delicious. 🤌🏼 — Matthew Burton (@MatthewCBurton) June 11, 2021

That is really nice love the Yorkshire rose in the material 😍 — ⅅᎯᏇℕℐ 💋 (@divadawni) June 11, 2021

Nailed it. Beauty! — Schindler’s Injury List (@htafcSchindler) June 11, 2021

Good this. Great work — Dominic White (@domwhite8) June 11, 2021

That looks so sharp — Matthew Johnson (@matthtfcjohnson) June 11, 2021

I LOVE IT https://t.co/pUmkaI33x1 — bella the baker👩‍🍳 (@thehndutimes) June 11, 2021