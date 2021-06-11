Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Huddersfield Town

‘Beauty’, ‘Superb’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans react to recent club announcement

Published

1 hour ago

on

Many Huddersfield Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to the launch of the club’s new home kit for the 2021/22 campaign, with the Terriers making the announcement earlier today. 

The kit itself has once again been produced by Umbro and features a big tribute to the Huddersfield side which won the FA Cup during the 1921/22 season, with this year marking the 100th anniversary of that triumph.

A single Yorkshire rose has been placed between the Umbro logo and the club crest to resemble the one which was worn during that very cup final.

The players who played in the final also have their names written on the inside of the collar in what is a fitting tribute for those who wore the blue and white shirts all those years ago.

Naturally the Huddersfield fanbase were quick to respond to the announcement in their droves on social media earlier today.

Here, we take a look at some of their best responses via Twitter.


