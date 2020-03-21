‘Beautiful’, ‘This is actually class’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans excited by Leeds United throwback

Nottingham Forest showed a full-match replay of their 7-3 hammering of Leeds United last night, which has drawn an excited response from fans of the Midlands club.

Yesterday was eight years to the day since Steve Cotterill’s side arrived at Elland Road and put seven past the Whites at home for the first time in their history.

Robert Snodgrass gave the hosts an early lead from the penalty spot but Forest hit back almost immediately through Adlene Guadioura, who crashed in a long-range strike.

What followed was a crazy game, which saw the relegation-threatened Reds put six more goals past Leeds and concede two themselves.

Garath McCleary proved the hero for the visitors and found the net four times to help secure the victory.

With EFL fixtures suspended until the 30th of April due to the Covid-19 outbreak, clubs are getting creative to ensure they can keep their fans entertained.

Forest did exactly that last night and showed a full-match replay of their comprehensive victory at Elland Road eight years ago.

It certainly seems to have done the job as many Reds fans took to Twitter to express their excitement.

Read the reaction of Forest supporters here:

