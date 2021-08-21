QPR
‘Beautiful’, ‘Such a baller’ – Many QPR fans heap praise on one man following Barnsley draw
Queens Park Rangers extended their unbeaten start to the season in dramatic fashion this afternoon with a 2-2 home draw with Barnsley.
The Tykes came flying out of the traps in West London, with Dominik Frieser and Cauley Woodrow sending Markus Schopp’s side into a 2-0 lead at the interval.
But QPR responded well, and on 76 minutes, they found a way back into the game through a piece of individual brilliance from Ilias Chair.
Chair danced his way into the area, showing excellent footwork before finding the top corner with precision on the angle.
QPR then found a leveller in stoppage time, with the ball being pulled back across goal for Charlie Austin to swoop home from close-range.
But it was Chair who gave the R’s a lift, with his run and goal giving Mark Warburton’s side confidence to go on and grab an equaliser.
That is Chair’s first goal of the season, and here, we take a look at QPR fans’ reactions to the playmaker’s performance…
That chair goal was beautiful #QPR #QPRBAR
— elliothldn (@elliothldn1) August 21, 2021
Chair, Willock and Johansen the standouts in an average(at best) performance. Nod to Albert too
— QPR FUN (@QPRFUN) August 21, 2021
Chair was superb that half. Good point that in the end. #QPR
— gαz (@GRDHoops) August 21, 2021
What a game, QPR unreal in that second half, Chair looks some player and Chaz Austin was terrible all game but popped up when he had to
— Sean (@elseanawy) August 21, 2021
Some goal from Chair that ⚽️ Fair play to Warburton for the early subs #QPR
— L (@laoise_h) August 21, 2021
Ilias Chair and Chris Willock are one hell of a pair of footballers by the way 🔥
— Antti Korpela (@AnttiK_QPR) August 21, 2021
🔥 Ilias Chair is such a baller
Surprised he didn’t move on this summer but will only get better at QPRpic.twitter.com/9k5y9Wd2LO
— Oscar (@Oscar_reports) August 21, 2021