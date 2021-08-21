Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

QPR

‘Beautiful’, ‘Such a baller’ – Many QPR fans heap praise on one man following Barnsley draw

Published

5 mins ago

on

Queens Park Rangers extended their unbeaten start to the season in dramatic fashion this afternoon with a 2-2 home draw with Barnsley.

The Tykes came flying out of the traps in West London, with Dominik Frieser and Cauley Woodrow sending Markus Schopp’s side into a 2-0 lead at the interval.

But QPR responded well, and on 76 minutes, they found a way back into the game through a piece of individual brilliance from Ilias Chair.

Chair danced his way into the area, showing excellent footwork before finding the top corner with precision on the angle.

QPR then found a leveller in stoppage time, with the ball being pulled back across goal for Charlie Austin to swoop home from close-range.

But it was Chair who gave the R’s a lift, with his run and goal giving Mark Warburton’s side confidence to go on and grab an equaliser.

That is Chair’s first goal of the season, and here, we take a look at QPR fans’ reactions to the playmaker’s performance…


Related Topics:

Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Beautiful’, ‘Such a baller’ – Many QPR fans heap praise on one man following Barnsley draw

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: