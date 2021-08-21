Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Beautiful stuff’ – These Sunderland fans react as signing news is confirmed

7 mins ago

Sunderland have completed the signing of full-back Niall Huggins from Leeds United, the League One club have confirmed.

A graduate of Leeds’ academy, Huggins made just one first-team appearance for the Yorkshire club, in their 4-2 defeat at Arsenal back in February.

The versatile 20-year-old had reportedly attracted interest from Championship duo Blackburn and Blackpool this summer, although Huggins has now completed a move to the third-tier instead.

It was announced on Friday night that Huggins has joined Sunderland on a permanent basis, putting pen to paper on a four-year contract that secures his future at The Stadium of Light until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The defender has now become Sunderland’s seventh senior signing of the summer transfer window, and taking to Twitter to react to news of Huggins’ arrival, plenty of the club’s fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s latest recruit.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Black Cats supporters had to say.


