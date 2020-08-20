‘Beautiful stuff’, ‘Incredible’ – Many Robins fans excited as Bristol City beat Leeds and West Brom to transfer

Bristol City have announced the signing of reported Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion target Joe Williams from Wigan Athletic, which has drawn an excited response from fans of the South West club.

Dean Holden was appointed as the new City head coach a few weeks ago and he hasn’t taken long to bring in his first signing – with the start of the season less than a month away.

The Robins announced this morning that Williams – a defensive midfielder and a product of the Everton academy – had joined from Wigan for an undisclosed fee and signed a four-year deal at Ashton Gate.

On the club website, Holden noted: “Joe is going to form a big part of our squad and so I’m delighted to have this opportunity to work with him, especially as we fought off competition from a number of big clubs.

“Joe is a quality passer of the ball, he is physical too and he has a winning mentality that is so important.”

With Korey Smith leaving the club earlier in the summer, City were screaming out for some added grit in the centre of the park and the 23-year-old’s arrival looks likely to give them just that.

The signing looks something of a coup for the Robins with a string of other English sides, including Premier League new boys Leeds United and West Brom, understood to be keen.

The delay over the appointment of a new manager and some of the actions of the club hierarchy have led to some frustration from fans in recent weeks but the arrival of Williams certainly seems to have boosted their spirits.

Many City fans took to Twitter to voice their excitement…

what a signing!! welcome to Bristol City Joe! https://t.co/CbdbhS5mJM — Shaun (@Shaun67566206) August 20, 2020

I am really happy with this signing, played brilliant at Wigan last signing and in the end fought off prem interest for him. #BristolCity https://t.co/LNSLE79zvQ — Charlie (@CharlieN2001) August 20, 2020

Brilliant signing. Even better away kit!! Well done @BristolCity https://t.co/naGI2ay5mZ — Rob Hall (@RobH1974) August 20, 2020

Great addition, that away kit as well 🔥🔥 https://t.co/aA3bpnmm0p — George Howe (@georgehowe23) August 20, 2020