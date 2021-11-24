‘Beautiful’, ‘Please never leave us’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react after recent events

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans have taken to Twitter to react after Josh Windass scored a late winner to give his side a 2-1 home victory over MK Dons at Hillsborough last night in Sky Bet League One.

The forward only returned to full fitness recently but proved to be the hero once again for the Owls yesterday evening as he slammed the ball home from close range into the bottom corner to secure all three points deep into stoppage time.

Windass will now no doubt be looking to build upon that goal moving forwards as he aims to match the sort of performance levels that he put in last season.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Sheffield Wednesday faithful to react to what they had seen from the former Glasgow Rangers man, with many taking to social media to comment on his exploits.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Absolute lad — dexteritybox (@dexteritybox) November 23, 2021

WHAT A FINISH 🙌 — Paul Pashley (@MrPaulPashley) November 23, 2021

Be still my beating heart! The boy wonder is back! 👏👏👏👏 — Marie Spafford (@mariejs72) November 23, 2021

GET IN YA BEAUTY — B l x i t z (@dunkley_alex) November 23, 2021

Go on Josh lad we’ve bloody missed ya!!! What a difference when Josh and Massimo came on! Ripped them apart!! Reyt match!!🦉🔵⚪️ — Michelle (@ChelleFin1867) November 23, 2021

YOU BEAUTY!!!! — Tom Stabb👨‍💻(he/him) (@tomstabb) November 23, 2021

What a hero this man actually is https://t.co/PXK1q53UvW — Hi Ho Sheffield Wednesday (@HiHoSheffWed) November 23, 2021