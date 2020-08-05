‘Beautiful’ – Percy transfer update leaves these Aston Villa fans bouncing

Aston Villa are reportedly among the clubs ready to move for Ollie Watkins and trigger an £18m release clause that has been activated thanks to the Bees missing out on promotion against Fulham on Tuesday night.

The striker had a superb year for the Bees as part of the BMW attacking trio that fired them into the promotion picture.

However, it wasn’t enough as they came up against a Fulham side that just had too much class on the night at Wembley, and now Aston Villa are among the sides looking to try and profit by going after Watkins, as per John Percy on Twitter.

With that said, then, the reaction to the potential arrival of Watkins at Villa Park has been one of excitement on social media amongst fans of the club, with many hoping that the deal could be done.

Let’s take a look at some of what has been said with that in mind, then:

