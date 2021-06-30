‘Beautiful’ – Many Oxford United fans react as club secure summer signing

League One side Oxford United have confirmed the signing of 29-year-old winger Billy Bodin, who joins the U’s after being released by Preston North End last month.

Bodin joined the Lilywhites in 2018 on a three-year deal from Bristol Rovers but failed to nail down a starting spot during an injury-plagued spell, making just 44 appearances in three years, scoring four goals and registering five assists in the process.

This is a far cry from his time with the Gas, bagging 37 goals in 107 appearances and it’s an impressive record that earned him a move to the Championship.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Oxford United played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 What was the score when Oxford United last faced Wycombe Wanderers? 1-0 win 1-1 draw 1-0 loss 2-1 loss

Now the Welshman is back in League One after signing a one-year contract at the Kassam Stadium, he will be hoping to kickstart his career and get back into the sort of form he showed at the Memorial Stadium as the winger approaches his thirties.

The 29-year-old joins Marcus McGuane and fellow winger Ryan Williams as Karl Robinson’s third signing of the summer, as the League One club look to recover from their past two seasons of play-off heartbreak and finally make it to the Championship.

With Bodin’s previous experience in the second tier, they will be hoping the wide man can lead them there – but how have Oxford fans reacted to this new addition? Are they happy with him? Hesitant over his injury record and lack of playing time in recent years?

Let’s take a look at some of their latest Twitter reaction.

Bodin scored 30 odd goals in 100 games for Bristol in L1 – very good return for a winger in my opinion #oufc — jack (@jack65778069) June 30, 2021

Let's hope he stays off the treatment table #oufc — Jeff Wilkinson (@jeffwilkinson) June 30, 2021

If he can stay fit and find his old form, it's an outstanding signing for Oxford https://t.co/nWFY1RLAXG — Jack⚽ (@Jackobrfc999) June 30, 2021

Always impressed by him previously. If kept fit a very good player at this level! #oufc https://t.co/xpHvLcG1E0 — Theo Woollard (@Theo_Woollard) June 30, 2021

Looks like he could be decent but another player that we need to keep off the treatment table otherwise it will be futile again like Winnall🤷🏻‍♂️ — Bobbi🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@bobbim_) June 30, 2021