‘Beautiful’ – Many Oxford United fans react as club secure summer signing

9 mins ago

League One side Oxford United have confirmed the signing of 29-year-old winger Billy Bodin, who joins the U’s after being released by Preston North End last month.

Bodin joined the Lilywhites in 2018 on a three-year deal from Bristol Rovers but failed to nail down a starting spot during an injury-plagued spell, making just 44 appearances in three years, scoring four goals and registering five assists in the process.

This is a far cry from his time with the Gas, bagging 37 goals in 107 appearances and it’s an impressive record that earned him a move to the Championship.

Now the Welshman is back in League One after signing a one-year contract at the Kassam Stadium, he will be hoping to kickstart his career and get back into the sort of form he showed at the Memorial Stadium as the winger approaches his thirties.

The 29-year-old joins Marcus McGuane and fellow winger Ryan Williams as Karl Robinson’s third signing of the summer, as the League One club look to recover from their past two seasons of play-off heartbreak and finally make it to the Championship.

With Bodin’s previous experience in the second tier, they will be hoping the wide man can lead them there – but how have Oxford fans reacted to this new addition? Are they happy with him? Hesitant over his injury record and lack of playing time in recent years?

Let's take a look at some of their latest Twitter reaction.


