‘Beautiful man’, ‘The best’ – Plenty of Reading fans react to key player’s star performance

Reading managed to earn their second victory in succession as the Royals beat QPR 1-0 at the Madejski Stadium on Boxing Day.



The game’s only goal came early on in the second-half, and what a goal it was. Midfielder John Swift hit a sweetly struck effort from outside the box that arched into the top corner.

It was a truly sensational strike, and one that Royals supporters enjoyed as it moved the side up to 15th in the Championship table.

Swift also won the Sky Sports man of the match award after another impressive performance as he once again showed how vital he is for this current Reading side.

The 24-year-old has had an immense season for the Royals so far and has been arguably their most important player in the current campaign.

Here’s how Reading supporters reacted to Swift’s excellent display on Boxing Day…

John Swift is the best player at #ReadingFc — Dominic (@domwindle) December 27, 2019

QUESTION: Is John Swift the greatest box to box who has ever lived? ANSWER: Yes.#URRRZ #Royals @ReadingFC — King Pierce (@ashleytmh) December 26, 2019

He's alright that John Swift fella #readingfc — Andy Pandy URZ (@RoyalBearC) December 26, 2019

John Swift, you beautiful man. Up to the dizzy heights of 15th. Merry Christmas! #ReadingFC — Sam Rourke (@samrourke_) December 26, 2019

Brilliant from all the players today and so much fight. Swift was top class and all 4 defenders were brilliant. #readingfc — Harrison Mitchell (@harrison1871rfc) December 26, 2019

Swift is miles ahead of any centre mid in the championship 🤩#readingfc — jack🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@jacklawrfc) December 26, 2019

What a win and what a beauty from swift 😍💙 #readingfc #REAvQPR — James (@James_Cooper03) December 26, 2019