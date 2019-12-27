Connect with us

‘Beautiful man’, ‘The best’ – Plenty of Reading fans react to key player’s star performance

3 mins ago

Reading managed to earn their second victory in succession as the Royals beat QPR 1-0 at the Madejski Stadium on Boxing Day.

The game’s only goal came early on in the second-half, and what a goal it was. Midfielder John Swift hit a sweetly struck effort from outside the box that arched into the top corner.

It was a truly sensational strike, and one that Royals supporters enjoyed as it moved the side up to 15th in the Championship table.

Swift also won the Sky Sports man of the match award after another impressive performance as he once again showed how vital he is for this current Reading side.

The 24-year-old has had an immense season for the Royals so far and has been arguably their most important player in the current campaign.

Here’s how Reading supporters reacted to Swift’s excellent display on Boxing Day…

