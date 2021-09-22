‘Beautiful’, ‘Love to see it’ – Many Stoke City fans react to player’s performance v Watford

Many Stoke City fans have taken to Twitter to react to Nick Powell’s goal against Watford in the Carabao Cup as the midfielder returned to action fully.

Powell had previously been sidelined since picking up a thigh injury against Swansea City last month, but made his return to the starting line up in the game at Vicarage Road last night and had a lasting impact on the contest.

The former Manchester United and Crewe Alexandra man executed a great finish to perfection as he met Alfie Doughty’s delivery and was clearly overjoyed to get back amongst the goals after a little while out.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Stoke City faithful to react to Powell’s strike, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter afterwards.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters as Powell made a solid impact for the Potters.

hahahahaha get in — Bailey (@scfcbailey) September 21, 2021

♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Glyn Andrews (@Glynandrews) September 21, 2021

That's what we been missing welcome back Powell 🙌 — Jonnyquest (@Quinndog01) September 21, 2021

COME ON — matt (@mattdegg02) September 21, 2021

Nick Powell you little dancer — alfie (@alfie808139041) September 21, 2021

Natures healing lads — Martin Eagles (@stokiesc) September 21, 2021

The Don is back at the helm — Zach Marcellus (@zacheverill) September 21, 2021

Love to see it — steve (@steveclowes97) September 21, 2021