‘Beautiful’, ‘Happy with that’ – Many Derby County fans react as team news emerges ahead of Reading clash

Derby County will be hoping to prolong their recent form and make further strides towards escaping the Championship drop when they visit Reading this afternoon.

The Rams, who have been hit with a 21 point deduction, now find themselves on 10 points, 11 shy of today’s opponents who occupy 21st place in the division.

Wayne Rooney’s side, who most had not given a chance due to their circumstances, have won their last three games to put them in contention for staying in the second-tier.

Derby also possess one of the division’s best defensive records, which could be a key as they continue in their pursuit of surviving relegation to League One.

It is the scoring of goals that has been a slight concern at Pride Park this season, but it is a statistic that is seemingly improving as the season progresses.

Derby have opted to name the same starting XI for today’s fixture as they did for their 2-1 victory at Stoke.

This means that there are spaces in the team for 19-year-old duo Liam Thompson and Luke Plange, with the pair excelling under Rooney’s stewardship.

Here, we take a look at how Derby fans have reacted to news of Derby’s starting Xi for today’s clash at the Select Car Leasing Stadium…

Happy with that. CKR, Morrison and Festy are three great impact subs to have ready. https://t.co/fEHmFjlqVP — Jacob Hackett (@jhackett__) January 3, 2022

Beautiful — dan (@danieliwnI) January 3, 2022

Super sub Colin again 😍 — George (@wtlrams1) January 3, 2022

Wow still no Sibley!!! — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) January 3, 2022

We have game changers on the bench in Ebosele, Morrison, and Kazim. COYR — ManxRam (@manx_ram) January 3, 2022

Now show us the real team as Rooney can’t go a game without changes 😂 — jack (@handsley123) January 3, 2022

harsh on colin and ravel but same it would be hard to change a winning team, COYR!!!! — dan (@D_Winfield7) January 3, 2022