‘Beautiful’, ‘Great job’ – These fans react as Portsmouth finalise deal for Arsenal player

Portsmouth have completed the signing of Miguel Azeez on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

✍️ Miguel Azeez is 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 🔵 The midfielder joins on a season-long loan from @Arsenal#Pompey — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) August 30, 2021

The 18-year-old is extremely highly-rated by the Gunners and he actually featured for the first-team in the Europa League last season, although the vast majority of his minutes have come for the U23s.

Therefore, a loan move has always seemed likely, and Pompey have won the race for the midfielder, as they announced his arrival on their official site this afternoon.

As you would expect, the move has gone down very well with the support, particularly as Danny Cowley talked up the importance of the player, who he stated they had been keen on all summer.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter, including from Arsenal fans who are excited to see how the teenager copes in the third tier under the guidance of Cowley, who has previously worked with Emile Smith Rowe…

Fab signing and looks a real talent . We now have fab midfielders . Now let's get a proven striker as we desperate for someone to put away the chances we create . Great job Pompey — Mark Roser (@MarkRoser9) August 30, 2021

Top top talent, him and Tunnicliffe are a step above League 1, you guys will get promoted and have some fun along the way I guarantee it — LaPesadilla (@AFCPesadilla) August 30, 2021

Take care of him and good luck for the season 👊🏻💙 — Noel (@ArtetaIiban) August 30, 2021

Please look after him. You have a player on your hands there, I’m sure he will show you exactly what he’s got this season. Good luck Azeez 👌🏻🔴 — Gooner Dad (@Gooner_Dad6) August 30, 2021

Great signing hell of a player. Hopefully get some good experience. — Kristian Payne (@Krisso90) August 30, 2021