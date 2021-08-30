Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Portsmouth

‘Beautiful’, ‘Great job’ – These fans react as Portsmouth finalise deal for Arsenal player

Published

4 mins ago

on

Portsmouth have completed the signing of Miguel Azeez on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

The 18-year-old is extremely highly-rated by the Gunners and he actually featured for the first-team in the Europa League last season, although the vast majority of his minutes have come for the U23s.

Therefore, a loan move has always seemed likely, and Pompey have won the race for the midfielder, as they announced his arrival on their official site this afternoon.

As you would expect, the move has gone down very well with the support, particularly as Danny Cowley talked up the importance of the player, who he stated they had been keen on all summer.

8 of these 20 players never scored a goal for Portsmouth – Can you identify them?

1 of 20

Sylvain Distin

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter, including from Arsenal fans who are excited to see how the teenager copes in the third tier under the guidance of Cowley, who has previously worked with Emile Smith Rowe…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Beautiful’, ‘Great job’ – These fans react as Portsmouth finalise deal for Arsenal player

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: