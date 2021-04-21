Beating Rangers to summer deal could be final piece of the puzzle for Swansea City: Opinion

Lyndon Dykes’ late half-volley in last night’s game looks to be a nail in the coffin for Swansea City’s automatic promotion hopes.

Watford’s victory over Norwich City has left them nine-points clear of the Swans in second and on the verge of securing promotion back to the Premier League, meaning Steve Cooper’s side are heading into the play-offs once again.

Reaching the play-offs in back-to-back seasons is a fantastic achievement for Swansea but they’re a lottery and should things not go their way, it’ll be another summer of planning for life in the Championship.

If that’s the case then one player that the Swans should ensure they win the race for is Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Sources have informed Football League World that the 30-goal Peterborough United striker is on the club’s radar but they’re not the only ones with Cardiff City and Rangers understood to among the other sides keen.

After failing to bring Rhian Brewster back to the club last summer, there has been too much goal pressure on Andre Ayew’s shoulders this season and, as dynamic as he is, Jamal Lowe is simply not prolific enough to ease it.

Adding a player that is lethal in front of goal could be the final piece of the puzzle for Cooper at Swansea, that one addition that helps them get over the hurdle and return to the Premier League.

If affordable EFL goalscorers are what you’re after, then it’s hard to look too far past Clarke-Harris.

The forward has been in startling form this term – scoring 30 goals in all competitions – and Ivan Toney’s 2020/21 campaign has shown just how beneficial it can be to raid the Posh for talent.

Given they’ve just won the SPFL, Rangers are likely to be an appetising destination but the prospect of potential Premier League promotion could just swing things Swansea’s way.

Cooper’s men could well go up via the play-offs but if they don’t, you feel Clarke-Harris could help them avoid that lottery altogether next season.