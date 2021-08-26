Beating Everton to the signing of this experienced head could be the boost that Sheffield United are looking for: Opinion

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has already experienced his fair share of frustrations in the transfer market after only being three months into the job at Bramall Lane.

The Serb has been tasked with getting the Blades back to the Premier League at the first time of asking following their disastrous relegation last term and is understandably keen to bring in his own players to achieve the long term goal.

Alas the only addition that has been made under his stewardship so far has been the loan signing of Liverpool centre back Ben Davies, a move which has been arguably overshadowed by Aaron Ramsdale’s much publicised transfer to Arsenal.

As a result Jokanovic has stated to the Yorkshire Post that the club still have a desire to sign four or five new players before next Tuesday’s deadline, with the addition of a new goalkeeper potentially being set to be on the agenda.

Losing Ramsdale was a blow but it was certainly one that had been expected for a while and as a result the club would have been prepared for it long in advance if they have their house in order.

And indeed it appears that they already have a replacement for the highly rated shot stopper in their sights, with Swedish outlet Expressen reporting that the Blades are eyeing a move for Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who is also said to be of interest to Everton, Real Sociedad, Valencia and Lille.

The 31-year-old returned to the Stadio Olimpico this summer after spending the duration of last season on loan with the Toffees in the Premier League and has since been deemed surplus to requirements by the club’s newly installed boss Jose Mourinho.

Available at a cut price of just £5.8 million, Olsen presents a vastly experienced option for Sheffield United to pursue, who would bring not only a commanding presence in the penalty area but also leadership qualities that the side has seemingly been lacking at the back so far this season.

Bringing in a player who has 48 international caps to his name for Sweden isn’t to be sniffed at for a club of Sheffield United’s size and he could be snapped up for a price that would leave some of the Ramsdale profits left over to spend on further acquisitions.

Olsen is said to have reservations about joining a club who currently sit in the relegation zone of the Sky Bet Championship, however Jokanovic will be confident that he has the pulling power required to bring in such a player to Bramall Lane before next week’s deadline.

In short with Michael Verrips and Wes Foderingham having failed to convince their manager that they can be the club’s new first pick between the sticks, a move for Olsen makes more than enough sense for the Blades to splash out on his signature.