Beating Crystal Palace to 24-year-old has to be Nottingham Forest’s number one priority in January: Opinion

An interesting January transfer window awaits Nottingham Forest, as Chris Hughton looks to reshape his squad.

The Forest manager has already said that wholesale changes won’t be made next month, after the club brought in 14 new faces over the course of the summer.

That subsequently leaves over 30 first-team players on the books at the City Ground, and departures are perhaps far more important than anything else next month.

Minor tweaks could still be made, though, and the addition of one or two new players certainly wouldn’t go amiss.

Hughton could look to strengthen his wide options. The club missed out on the signing of Kamil Grosicki in the summer, submitting the relevant paperwork to the EFL too late.

Sammy Ameobi is out of contract at the end of the season, whilst it remains to be seen whether Anthony Knockaert’s stay at the City Ground is made permanent.

That brings us on nicely to Siriki Dembele.

Forest are among those said to be keen on signing the Peterborough United forward in January, along with Crystal Palace and Fulham, as per the Guardian.

The 24-year-old has scored five goals and registered five assists for the Posh this season, establishing himself as one of the best attacking players in League One.

Dembele is a player who Forest could really do with at the moment. He is a versatile attacker, capable of playing on either side, and can also play through the middle.

His pace is frightening, and his ability to get the ball down and play is what makes him the dangerous attacking player he is today.

His ability to play on either side would give Hughton food for thought, and give balance to a Forest midfield which has a lot of naturally right-sided wingers within it.

It would be a coup to bring him in, especially given the calibre of clubs who have also been linked.

But Forest are a big club looking to target promotion – perhaps not this year, but the year after.

They can easily sell their ambition to the attacker, and it would be worth the effort.