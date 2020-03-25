‘Beast’, ‘Marry me’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to Samba Sow footage

Nottingham Forest have provided an injury update on midfielder Samba Sow, with the 30-year-old hopeful of making a return from the sidelines during the lengthy EFL break.

The combative midfielder has endured a couple of injury problems this season, making only 19 appearances in all competitions for the Reds this term.

Sow has only lost one of them games, though, which highlights his importance to Sabri Lamouchi’s side since arriving from Dinamo Moscow in the summer.

After missing over two months of first-team action between October and December, a reoccurring knee issue has kept him out of action since the 2-2 draw with West Brom in February.

But now, Forest have delivered an update on Sow’s fitness, with the midfielder back in the gym and working towards a full recovery.

With Tiago Silva also missing due to appendicitis before the break, Forest fans will be hopeful that both midfielders can return to the side after the break, whenever games are resumed.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to Sow’s injury update…

Tank 🤩🥵 — harveyscrim (@NFFC_Harvey) March 24, 2020

The hard work never stops 💪 What have you made of your season so far? — ShotOnGoal (@shotongoal247) March 24, 2020

Wish I was a footballer if only to get free use of a Wattbike for a few months !! — Richard Taylor (@Richard20162764) March 24, 2020

Marry me — Thomas Tutin (@tootsnffc) March 24, 2020

Looks like he's auditioning for Saturday Night Fever — James Cummings (@87yearofthewolf) March 24, 2020

Beast 💪 — Jon Mee (@jonmondeo) March 24, 2020

Let’s hope he’s fit for the re start — Robert Rae (@RobertR31279978) March 24, 2020

Keeping working hard, Samba and you'll be back when all this is over to help fire us to play-off glory. 🤞💪👍😎🌞 #NFFC — Dave⭐️⭐️ (@dj_zotov) March 24, 2020

