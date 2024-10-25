This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County midfielder Ebou Adams has become an essential part of Paul Warne's side so far this season, after the Rams snapped him up from Cardiff City in July.

County made capturing his permanent signature one of their main priorities over the summer, after the Gambian international played a vital role in helping the club win promotion to the Championship during a short-term loan spell in the second half of last season.

Warne's Rams conceded just nine goals during the 17 matches that Adams appeared in, as the 28-year-old brought a previously absent steel and bite to Derby's midfield.

After agreeing a permanent transfer with the Bluebirds in the summer for a reported fee of around £500k, the industrious midfielder has carried his exceptional performances that saw him instantly win the hearts of the Pride Park faithful last term, into the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

So, what word would best describe him and why? Football League World investigates...

Derby fan pundit: "Beast"

We asked our Derby County fan pundit, Shaun Woodward, to sum up Adams's performances so far in one word, and explain why.

Woodward said: "My one word to sum up Ebou Adams would be, beast. He's an absolute machine. He does not stop.

"He gives absolutely everything he's got to the club, every single minute of every single match. It doesn't matter who we're playing against, what the score is, he doesn't change his approach to the game.

"He's almost like a fan on the pitch, he's one of us. That's why he's loved by the Derby fans. Literally, you couldn't wish for a better player to be in that midfield.

"As long as he's got the players around him with the technical ability, he can do what he's good at and then give them the ball.

"He's an absolute machine, like I said, and we're lucky to have him."

Adams is the heart and soul of Paul Warne's side

Some players become instant hits with supporters through their skill, flair and technical ability, others become cult figures because of the blood, sweat and tears they give for the shirt.

In the case of Derby County and Adams, he certainly fits into the latter. That's not to say he doesn't possess technical ability and skill, because he does, but that's not why he's become loved by the Pride Park faithful.

The Rams have been really putting an emphasis on channeling that never say die attitude over the last couple of years, and the Gambian midfielder is a real flag bearer of that in Warne's team.

Having spent the first handful of years of his career playing non-league football with Dartford, Braintree Town, Leyton Orient and Ebbsfleet United respectively, Adams has battled his way up the English footballing pyramid and all the way to the Championship.

That unwavering belief in his ability has seen him ascend from performing in front of hundreds, progress right through the EFL, and into a starring role in front of 30,000+ at Pride Park.

Adams's 23/24 league stats (per 90), per FotMob Club Aerial duels won % Duels won % Tackles won % Cardiff City 93.8% 67.9% 75% Derby County 51.7% 58.4% 66%

Adams plays his role of being the disruptor of opposition attacks extremely well, as he so often places himself in the right position to make an important tackle or recover a loose ball.

A constant thorn in the side of his opposite number, midfielders and attackers know they're in for a 90 minute-long battle whenever they come up against Adams, and it's one that the Rams player often comes out on top of.

Without him in the side, Derby are undoubtedly a considerably weaker team for it. Should he stay injury-free this season, County will continue to be a tough side to beat as they look to maintain their good start to the campaign.