‘Beast’, ‘Class’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are loving this player’s recent display v QPR

Sheffield Wednesday picked up a much-needed three points on Saturday, as they ran out 3-0 winners against struggling QPR.

Goals from Dominic Iorfa, Josh Windass and Jacob Murphy proved to be enough to see Garry Monk’s side run out winners against Mark Warburton’s men.

The Owls are now sat 14th in the Championship table, and will be keen to build on an impressive result at the weekend when they return to action against relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town on Tuesday evening.

Do you know what shirt number these Sheffield Wednesday players wear? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14 What shirt number does Joe Wildsmith wear for Sheffield Wednesday? 1 12 21 28

One player that caught the eye with a strong performance against the Hoops on Saturday was Dominic Iorfa, who opened the scoring for the Owls on the day.

Iorfa has been a regular in the starting XI for Sheffield Wednesday, and has made 42 appearances this term, whilst chipping in with two goals and two assists.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Iorfa’s performance against QPR.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…

We’ll do really well to keep hold of Dominic Iorfa this summer. Proving to be a top, top defender #swfc — Jimmy (@littlegannan) July 11, 2020

Iorfa is a beast. Pass it on #swfc — Bradley Foulkes (@bradley_foulkes) July 11, 2020

Make this man captain and build a team around him. — 🆁🅽🅱🅾🅻🆂🆈 (@rnbolsy) July 11, 2020

Best player this season 👏🏻 — lytton (@potty16894981) July 11, 2020

Class player, how he's in the championship and hause is in the prem I'll never know — StevenC (@SteC9911) July 11, 2020

What an absaloute bargain 👏👏👏 — William Dore (@WilliamDore11) July 11, 2020

player of the season! — Mark Wilson 🦉 (@s6owls) July 11, 2020

Great game that. Harris and Luongo superb, Iorfa also brilliant. Much needed win and clean sheet #swfc — Adam (@stebboswfc) July 11, 2020

Iorfa is better than Mings pass it on #swfc — Tyler Savage (@tsav1867) July 11, 2020

Is there anything Iorfa can’t do? Superb player and an absolute bargain #Swfc — SWFC one stop shop (@OneSwfc) July 11, 2020

If we can keep Iorfa this window, things might be slightly less bleak! #swfc — Tracy Gibson (@babygibbo) July 11, 2020