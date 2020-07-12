Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Beast', 'Class' – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are loving this player's recent display v QPR

11 mins ago

Sheffield Wednesday picked up a much-needed three points on Saturday, as they ran out 3-0 winners against struggling QPR. 

Goals from Dominic Iorfa, Josh Windass and Jacob Murphy proved to be enough to see Garry Monk’s side run out winners against Mark Warburton’s men.

The Owls are now sat 14th in the Championship table, and will be keen to build on an impressive result at the weekend when they return to action against relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town on Tuesday evening.

One player that caught the eye with a strong performance against the Hoops on Saturday was Dominic Iorfa, who opened the scoring for the Owls on the day.

Iorfa has been a regular in the starting XI for Sheffield Wednesday, and has made 42 appearances this term, whilst chipping in with two goals and two assists.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Iorfa’s performance against QPR.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…


Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

