Sky Bet Championship

‘Beast’, ‘All over that’ – Plenty of Stoke City fans react as club linked with international striker

Published

9 mins ago

on

Stoke City have today been linked with Wales and Wigan Athletic striker Kieffer Moore.

The Welshman has been linked with a host of Championship clubs. Since Wigan Athletic’s untimely relegation, Moore has been on the cusp of a move to QPR, before landing in the middle of Cardiff City and Middlesbrough.

Now though it seems as though the race for Moore is wide open, with all of the above, Derby County, and now Stoke City in the running.

Moore, 28, scored 10 goals in 36 Championship games for Wigan last season, inlcuding four in the final five games of the season where a 12-point deduction saw Wigan into League One.

Stoke meanwhile managed a commendable 15th-place finish. Michael O’Neill turned things around in good time and now looks as though he’s readying Stoke for a top-six push next season.

And they could be doing so with Moore up top – see what the Stoke fans had to say about the transfer rumours on twitter this morning:


