‘Beast’, ‘All over that’ – Plenty of Stoke City fans react as club linked with international striker

Stoke City have today been linked with Wales and Wigan Athletic striker Kieffer Moore.

The Welshman has been linked with a host of Championship clubs. Since Wigan Athletic’s untimely relegation, Moore has been on the cusp of a move to QPR, before landing in the middle of Cardiff City and Middlesbrough.

Now though it seems as though the race for Moore is wide open, with all of the above, Derby County, and now Stoke City in the running.

Moore, 28, scored 10 goals in 36 Championship games for Wigan last season, inlcuding four in the final five games of the season where a 12-point deduction saw Wigan into League One.

Stoke meanwhile managed a commendable 15th-place finish. Michael O’Neill turned things around in good time and now looks as though he’s readying Stoke for a top-six push next season.

And they could be doing so with Moore up top – see what the Stoke fans had to say about the transfer rumours on twitter this morning:

Would be all over that for £1.8m!!! Would massively improve us. — Alastair Padley (@padders01) August 9, 2020

So Nixon linking us with Kieffer Moore…meh #SCFC — Mozz (@Mozzaa92) August 9, 2020

Not enthused? 6 months ago I’d have agreed but he showed some quality in the second half of the season for Wigan. We’re clearly looking for a target man, £1.8-2.5m seems ok to me… when you look at how we’ve improved from set plays, the links to Moore and Gnanduillet make sense — Matt (@SCFC_Dalgarno) August 9, 2020

I think I'd like to see Gnanduillet or Moore up front. Seems like set pieces will be our go to this season and can't get much bigger than those 2. — Dan (@DannyPenfold) August 9, 2020

We could well score 15-20 set piece goals this season if things go well. Adding a beast of a striker would push up to the upper end of that! — simonloweauthor (@simonloweauthor) August 9, 2020

Very good business at that. But would need to probably move Gregory or Vokes on as a result… — James Bickerton (@Bickstoke) August 9, 2020

Think he’d improve us but I’d rather we went for that Jamal Lowe as a priority instead. — Carl Spruce (@Carl_Spruce) August 9, 2020