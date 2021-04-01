‘Beaming with pride’, ‘More appearances at New Wembley than Forest’ – Many Derby fans discuss latest international display

Derby County winger Kamil Jozwiak impressed in Poland’s 2-1 defeat to England at Wembley last night, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the East Midlands club.

Harry Maguire’s late strike was enough to ensure Gareth Southgate’s side won the game and kept a tight grip on the qualifying group.

The game will have been of particular interest to Rams fans as it gave them a chance to see one of their 2020 summer signings in action on the international stage.

Jozwiak has had an excellent international break, helping inspire Poland’s second-half come back against Hungary and then impressing from the start in a 3-0 win against Andorra.

The 22-year-old was back on the bench for the England game but came on for the final 36 minutes of the game – producing a very tidy performance.

The substitute certainly caused left-back Ben Chilwell some issues late on, highlighting just what a dangerous player he can be when he’s high in confidence.

Jozwiak’s display last night seems to have caught the attention of the Pride Park faithful, with many supporters taking to Twitter to share their thoughts – and one even having a pop at East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest.

Read their reactions here:

If you don’t see the good things that Jozwiak does I would ask you to record the next game he plays and watch it back afterwards and study him closely, if we had more players who play like him we’d be like prime Barcelona🤣🤣. #dcfc #dcfcfans — Pub Talk Football (@PubTalkFootbal1) March 31, 2021

The good things are obvious to see, but so are the bad things. His final ball and decision making in the crucial moment have been what’s frustrating. He’ll come good. — James Windle (@MisterWindle) April 1, 2021

Jozwiak living rent free in Chillwell’s head, things you love to see #dcfc #dcfcfans — George (@george6748) March 31, 2021

Yes I’m English, yes I want England to win, but did England winning make my day? No. Kamil Jozwiak rinsing Ben Chillwell did though — don (@dcfc_don) March 31, 2021

That Jozwiak lad looks decent don’t he #dcfc #dcfcfans — Nathan Jordan (@NathanJordan85) March 31, 2021

Kamil Jozwiak breezing past a £50m Ben Chilwell Love to see it 🐏 #dcfc — Rʏᴀɴ Tɪᴢᴢᴀʀᴅ (@ryantizzard) March 31, 2021

Jozwiak on, 5 mins later poland equaliser. Coincidence? I think not 😉#dcfc — Ash 🐏 (@Ash05898320) March 31, 2021

Anyone else beaming with pride for Kamil Jozwiak coming on? 😂 #dcfc — Ewan Valentine (@Ewan_Valentine) March 31, 2021

Jozwiak shows what he can do for Poland but not for us. So I would ask him why isn't he showing any of it in front of us fans and his dcfc team mates or he dont like playing in English football so well as European football like mike te weirek did. — Michael Woodward (@miwoodward1884) April 1, 2021

Jozwiak has only been in England for 8 months Still made more appearances at New Wembley than Forest 😂🎣 — DCFC_Banter_Page (@PageDcfc) March 31, 2021