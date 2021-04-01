Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Beaming with pride’, ‘More appearances at New Wembley than Forest’ – Many Derby fans discuss latest international display

Derby County winger Kamil Jozwiak impressed in Poland’s 2-1 defeat to England at Wembley last night, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the East Midlands club.

Harry Maguire’s late strike was enough to ensure Gareth Southgate’s side won the game and kept a tight grip on the qualifying group.

The game will have been of particular interest to Rams fans as it gave them a chance to see one of their 2020 summer signings in action on the international stage.

Jozwiak has had an excellent international break, helping inspire Poland’s second-half come back against Hungary and then impressing from the start in a 3-0 win against Andorra.

The 22-year-old was back on the bench for the England game but came on for the final 36 minutes of the game – producing a very tidy performance.

The substitute certainly caused left-back Ben Chilwell some issues late on, highlighting just what a dangerous player he can be when he’s high in confidence.

Jozwiak’s display last night seems to have caught the attention of the Pride Park faithful, with many supporters taking to Twitter to share their thoughts – and one even having a pop at East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest.

Read their reactions here:


