Beale sends warning, McNamara latest, captain decision: The latest QPR news headlines you might have missed

Queens Park Rangers are at the beginning of a new dawn this summer with the Hoops looking to get themselves in the play-off race again next season and stick around.

They fell away last year when they were in the mix for so long and Michael Beale is now the man tasked with trying to get them over the line.

That said, then, there are plenty of rumours doing the rounds surrounding QPR at the moment, so let’s take a look at some of the latest headlines…

Beale warning

As per West London Sport, Michael Beale has warned some of the players they need to improve on certain aspects quickly if they are to stick around.

Rangers let a three goal lead slip away at Crawley Town in a friendly on Saturday to draw 3-3 and it was clear the manager wasn’t happy with elements of the match:

“There are a few things with individuals that are positive and there are a few things for some others that are going to be problems for them unless they learn quickly.”

Captain call made

Again, as per West London Sport, Michael Beale has made a decision over the captain of the club with him deciding that Stefan Johansen is going to remain as skipper.

The Norwegian has proven a popular player among fans during his time at Rangers and is an experienced pro so when he is on the field he will be wearing the armband.

Beale revealed, though, that he’d be looking at getting a leadership group together of four or five senior players.

Danny McNamara latest

Finally, QPR have been linked with Danny McNamara but it would appear that Millwall are eager to try and keep him.

As quoted by the SLP, Gary Rowett revealed that contract talks are underway with the player as they bid to fend off interest from the likes of Rangers:

“Danny is a player we value a lot.

“He’s had a very good last season. He’s a young player we brought back from Scotland in order to give him an opportunity to play in our first team.

“We’re in talks with him about extending his contract.”