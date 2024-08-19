Highlights Rovers may sign Stansfield to replace Szmodics, with Eustace familiar with the young striker's potential and style of play.

Priced at £6 million, Stansfield's previous experience with Championship teams could make him the right fit for Rovers' needs.

Rovers must be cautious with spending all on one player, as other key positions requiring reinforcement are still needed in the squad.

Blackburn Rovers are reportedly weighing up a move for Fulham striker Jay Stansfield as a potential replacement for new Ipswich Town striker Sammie Szmodics.

According to Alan Nixon, Rovers have entered the race for the 21-year-old who had a promising season with Birmingham City in the Championship last year.

The report suggests Hull City, Stoke City and the Blues themselves are set to be interested, but Blackburn are keen to get a deal done for a replacement following the departure of Szmodics.

The Cottagers are reportedly valuing the young goalscorer at £6 million, which could potentially see Rovers' owners the Venky's back Eustace for the deal. On the other hand, they could settle for a loan like Birmingham did last season under Eustace himself, with Stansfield also having experience on loan at Exeter City.

Stansfield came off the bench in the 91st minute in Fulham's 1-0 defeat at Manchester United in the opening game of the Premier League season, as Eustace is keen to reunite himself with the striker.

Jay Stansfield loan spell statistics in career (all comps) per FotMob Club / Season Appearances Goals Assists Birmingham City / 23/24 47 13 3 Exeter City / 22/23 40 9 8

Rovers should be "wary" of signing £6m Stansfield

FLW's Blackburn Rovers fan pundit Toby Wilding thinks the Fulham youngster would be a good replacement, but his side should tread carefully.

"Stansfield could be a good replacement. After being in a Birmingham side that struggled in the Championship last season, it could potentially suit well for Rovers.

"He knows Eustace from his time at St. Andrews as well. Could I see them paying that price? Potentially, in terms of transfer fees, we've seen it done on a smaller scale this summer, with Yuki Ohashi and Makhtar Gueye coming in, sort of reinvesting the fees that were made from Sam Gallagher, Semir Telalovic and Leopold Wahlstedt.

"I could see £6m being affordable. We've got the Adam Wharton money as well from January, which hasn't fully been used yet, I don't think.

"It might happen, but I think Rovers have got to be careful with spending it all on one player. There are still a lot of positions that need strengthening with the likes of goalkeeper, left-back, midfield and a winger, which are all signings Eustace has made clear he wants.

"What they would have to do with a fee such as this for Stansfield, is be very wary about pricing themselves out of other moves that need to be made before the window closes."

Stansfield could live up to the potential £6m fee

Szmodics' boots will be a severely hard role to fill, after the 28-year-old netted 27 goals for Rovers last season, and was arguably the main reason they're still in the Championship.

However, Stansfield showed lots of signs of promise, with great finishing in one on one situations and smart playmaking, and at just 21, 12 Championship goals to your name isn't a bad thing at all.

He was a key player for the Blues last season, scoring in vital moments under Eustace, and with the Blackburn boss already having a relationship with Stansfield, the £6m fee could be a potential no-brainer. Stansfield may favour the move to Rovers due to Eustace being there, which is the key advantage Rovers have in the race for the striker.

With Rovers' strong start to the Championship season after four points out of six, they could add more to the firepower with Stansfield and build a real claim for a playoff push.