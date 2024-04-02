This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna is emerging as a strong contender to become the next Manchester United manager, as reported by Football Insider.

The Tractor Boys have been fantastic once again this season, with them adapting to life back in the Championship very well.

Ipswich have not only cemented their place in the second tier but are currently in a three-way battle for an automatic place.

Their excellent form continued once again on Monday, as Ipswich secured a frantic 3-2 win over promotion rivals Southampton to continue their lead at the top of the table by a single point.

Championship table (As it stands 2nd of April) Teams PL GD PTS 1 IPSWICH TOWN 40 33 87 2 Leeds United 40 44 86 3 Leicester City 39 42 85 4 Southampton 38 25 74 5 West Brom 40 23 68 6 Norwich City 40 14 64 7 Coventry City 39 17 60 8 Preston 39 -3 59

Manchester United have a concrete interest in Kieran McKenna

But, sadly for Ipswich Town, their form isn’t going unnoticed, as manager Kieran McKenna is being talked about in regards to other managerial jobs.

As mentioned, Football Insider is reporting that Manchester United have an interest in McKenna about becoming their next manager.

Erik Ten Hag is currently the manager of Man United, but since Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s arrival, talk has emerged around the Dutchman’s future.

Inconsistency in results and performances has seen speculation mount over Ten Hag’s future, and it now seems as though McKenna could be someone the club turns to if they decide to make a change.

The report states that the 37-year-old has impressed since taking over at Portman Road and has strong credentials given his time at Old Trafford under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. It goes on to add that he is seen as a “future Manchester United manager” by some at Old Trafford.

Should Kieran McKenna leave Ipswich for Manchester United?

So, with this news emerging here at Football League World, we asked some of the writers to share their thoughts on Manchester United’s interest and if Kieran McKenna should leave Ipswich for the Premier League side.

Here is what they said…

Brett Worthington

It seems that until someone at Old Trafford comes out and says that Erik Ten Hag is staying or leaving, the speculation around his future is going to continue.

There have been several names linked to the post, but this is the first time that Kieran McKenna has been named, someone who apparently did impress during his time with the club and has shown his credentials since joining Ipswich Town.

McKenna has been outstanding since becoming manager, as he stabilised the Tractor Boys when he first joined the club. Then he mounted a successful promotion push in League One, making the club one of the best-performing teams in the second tier.

It is not just because he guided Ipswich to promotion last season and is trying to do the same again that makes him a candidate for the potential Man United job. McKenna has his side playing some outstanding football that is pleasing to the eye and is clearly getting the results most weeks.

Furthermore, the 37-year-old has built a side that is young, hungry, and playing how he wants his side to play, which is attacking, on the front foot football.

So, it doesn’t come as a surprise to see him linked with a return to Old Trafford; it would just be a case of, is he ready to not just manage in the Premier League, but is he ready to take on such a high-profile job if it became available.

There is a big difference between managing Ipswich and managing Man United, and you just wonder why he may become a Man United manager down the line; it just might be a little too soon now and could potentially disrupt his growing managerial career.

So, McKenna may see this as a sign of the job he is doing, but it may be a little too early for him to be managing a club like Man United, and therefore, he should continue the fine job he is doing at Portman Road first.

Related “I actually love you" - Wes Burns sends Leif Davis message as Ipswich Town beat Southampton Wes Burns sent a message to Ipswich Town teammate Leif Davis after their dramatic win over Southampton on Easter Monday.

Ben Wignall

McKenna is still in the infancy of his managerial career, but he's quite clearly highly-rated by many in the footballing world.

However, irrespective of whether Ipswich are promoted to the Premier League this season, it may be far to soon for McKenna to jump in with both feet into a job like Man United.

That kind of move - whilst it would no doubt bolster the Northern Irishman's bank balance - comes with massive pressures and it could be far too early in McKenna's career as a prominent coach to be at Old Trafford.

His time as a first-team coach at the Red Devils will make it an easy link to make for him to replace Ten Hag at some point, but there's not even a guarantee that the Dutchman will be leaving this summer.

It is very clear that McKenna has something special brewing at Portman Road, but Ipswich Town are a much smaller club than Manchester United, and there will be a fear of his head being turned.

Should an approach come, then McKenna would probably be silly to turn it down, but there are so many risks attached to making such a jump just two years into a managerial career.