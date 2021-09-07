Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘Be proud’ – Many Bolton Wanderers fans react to 22-year-old’s display in Burton Albion draw

Published

9 mins ago

on

Bolton Wanderers were unable to find a way past a resilient Burton Albion last night, during a 0-0 draw at the University of Bolton Stadium. 

The Trotters registered 75% possession and 25 shots against The Brewers, but they were unable to find that all-important breakthrough.

It is a result that has pushed Ian Evatt’s side up to 12th in the table after six games, and remain with just a single defeat to their name after last season’s promotion.

Left-back Liam Gordon was called back into the starting line up against Burton last night, with illness keeping Declan John out.

Lining up for what was his second League One appearance of the season, the 22-year-old eventually made it two clean sheets from two, whilst also providing an attacking service on the left flank.

Gordon was picked up by the Lancashire club in the summer of last year, after coming through the non-league scene with Carshalton Athletic and Dagenham & Redbridge.

Gordon made 10 appearances at the start of last season under Evatt but was then loaned back to Dagenham & Redbridge for what remained of the National League season.

Here, we take a look at how Bolton Wanderers fans have reacted to Liam Gordon’s performance against Burton Albion last night…


