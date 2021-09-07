‘Be proud’ – Many Bolton Wanderers fans react to 22-year-old’s display in Burton Albion draw

Bolton Wanderers were unable to find a way past a resilient Burton Albion last night, during a 0-0 draw at the University of Bolton Stadium.

The Trotters registered 75% possession and 25 shots against The Brewers, but they were unable to find that all-important breakthrough.

It is a result that has pushed Ian Evatt’s side up to 12th in the table after six games, and remain with just a single defeat to their name after last season’s promotion.

Left-back Liam Gordon was called back into the starting line up against Burton last night, with illness keeping Declan John out.

Lining up for what was his second League One appearance of the season, the 22-year-old eventually made it two clean sheets from two, whilst also providing an attacking service on the left flank.

Gordon was picked up by the Lancashire club in the summer of last year, after coming through the non-league scene with Carshalton Athletic and Dagenham & Redbridge.

Gordon made 10 appearances at the start of last season under Evatt but was then loaned back to Dagenham & Redbridge for what remained of the National League season.

Here, we take a look at how Bolton Wanderers fans have reacted to Liam Gordon’s performance against Burton Albion last night…

At the mo would start him over John — Michael Booth (@Michael09908321) September 7, 2021

Liam you were amazing tonight, you should be so proud of yourself. Top class 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Candy&cakes🍰🎂🍩😋 (@CandyAndy27) September 6, 2021

Excellent tonight — Liam (@Liam_bwfc) September 6, 2021

Wrote you off last season but you’ve come back better and stronger, love to see it, keep it up — Wanderers Wave (@wandererswave) September 6, 2021

He was awesome tonight he is improving every time he plays and deserves all the plaudits he got tonight keep it up Liam — Lesley davis (@Lesleyd83061610) September 6, 2021

Class tonight Liam. Got better as the game went on, that run through the centre was 🔥 — Lee Tennant (@trottertenzo) September 6, 2021

Did well, linked up with Dapo and showed you have a good shot on you. Be proud of how you have fought for your place. — Gareth Hulme (@GarethHulme) September 6, 2021