‘Be patient’, ‘Not the best news’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to off-field announcement

Many Birmingham City fans have taken to Twitter to react to the club’s recent update on the ongoing remedial works to the Kop and Tilton stands.

It has been stated that despite the upper Tilton being ready to be opened, the upper Kop is not yet ready to be put into use, which means that supporters in the latter will once again be reallocated seats in another stand for the upcoming Preston North End game.

The same published statement also goes on to state that the repairs are being pushed on with in the hope that the upper Kop can be opened as soon as possible.

Naturally the news didn’t take long to reach the St Andrew’s faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the latest update regarding the stands that are under repair.

24 questions about some of Birmingham City’s best ever strikers – Can you get 100% correct?

1 of 24 Trevor Francis left Birmingham City to join which side? Derby County Arsenal Manchester United Nottingham Forest

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Thankyou for the open and honest update @BCFC. Whilst this isn't an ideal situation, at least all season ticket holders can be catered for whilst the stands are made safe. #KRO — AccessiBlues – Birmingham City Football Club's DSA (@AccessiBlues) September 17, 2021

Sat in an awful seat for 3 games running great… — Jack Hearn (@jsh1875) September 17, 2021

Obviously not the best news for those affected but atleast it’s honest and gives a lot of time before the next game for people to plan ahead👍🏼👏🏼 — Dan Brown (@DanBrown2001) September 17, 2021

Desperately need that stand open and get that atmosphere back especially with the current crop of players and staff. At least they’ve let people know a week in advance this time. I’m sure they are trying hard to get it sorted ASAP #bcfc https://t.co/VmqZyVglNM — Michael Edwards (@BcfcMichael) September 17, 2021

In the end all things will come better, I'm sure we would rather have a safe st Andrews than one that fell down as soon as we got in. Be patient and back the boys. #bcfc https://t.co/pRpAeESefZ — Cian (@B9Denaro) September 17, 2021

More stadium news… I guess at least they've told us a week before rather than the week of… so that's progress… right? #bcfc https://t.co/P8wLFxTk1O — Karl Hills (@KarlHills2) September 17, 2021

Good to see them telling us early this time https://t.co/eErq9IbwHu — Dan🅿️. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@DanP5010) September 17, 2021

As annoying as this is at least we know well ahead of the game. Cheers 👍 — Dan (@dangardner6) September 17, 2021