‘Be careful what you wish for’ – Don Goodman issues verdict on Paul Cook’s Ipswich Town exit

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has admitted that he believes Ipswich Town’s dismissal of Paul Cook was a knee-jerk reaction.

The Tractor Boys opted to hand over the reins at Portman Road to Cook earlier this year as he was drafted in as a replacement for Paul Lambert.

The 54-year-old decided to launch a complete overhaul of his squad in the summer transfer window in an attempt to build a team that would be capable of launching a push for automatic promotion.

However, whilst the likes of Macauley Bonne and Bersant Celina have managed to deliver the goods in League One for Ipswich, a lack of consistency by the club in this division has hindered their progress.

Currently seven points adrift of the play-off places in the third-tier, Ipswich will need to step up to the mark in their upcoming fixtures if they are to challenge for a top-six finish next year.

However, Cook will not be handed the opportunity to transform the club’s fortunes as he was sacked by Ipswich following their 0-0 draw with Barrow in the second round of the FA Cup last weekend.

The Tractor Boys are now on the lookout for a new manager with caretaker boss John McGreal set to oversee proceedings in tonight’s clash with Charlton Athletic.

Ahead of this fixture, Goodman has criticised Ipswich for parting ways with Cook.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Goodman said: “There’s just no patience in football anymore and sometimes it is a case of [being] careful what you wish for.

“Ipswich should know that after what they’ve been through, after the fans pretty much got rid of Mick McCarthy.

“So you’ve got to be careful what you wish for.

“I think this is a knee-jerk reaction.”

1 of 25 Ipswich have loaned Luke Woolfenden to Swindon? True False

Goodman later added: “It’s not a laughing matter but actually for me the fact that they got Paul Cook through the door, allowed him to bring 19 new players in and sacked him after 20 games or so, that’s laughable for me.”

The Verdict

Whilst it could be argued that Cook was not given enough time at Portman Road, the club’s performances in League One this season have been very erratic.

Ipswich have only managed to win seven of their 20 league games which is an unacceptable figure for a team that were expected to challenge for automatic promotion.

With the transfer window set to open in January, the Tractor Boys will be able to give Cook’s successor the chance to alter the club’s squad.

If Ipswich are able to appoint a manager who is able to take them to new heights in the third-tier, their decision to sack Cook will be vindicated.

However, the Tractor Boys may continue to struggle for form in Cook’s absence if they fail to nail their recruitment.