Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Be Bielsa’s biggest mistake’ – Many Leeds fans worried after team news for Barnsley

Published

8 mins ago

on

Leeds United are closing in on a long-awaited return to the Premier League with them potentially less than three games away from sealing the deal.

The Whites have been excellent this season and go into the final trio of matches with a six-point buffer over third-placed Brentford, which shows you just how in their favour things are right now.

Up next later this week, a game with Barnsley and, depending on how results go between now and then, they could even have the chance to seal promotion against the Tykes.

Marcelo Bielsa has been speaking to the press ahead of the clash, then, and with Kiko Casilla’s suspension coming to an end, Phil Hay has revealed that the Argentine did not say who he was going to start in goal:

Judging by the reaction, though, fans would like to see Illan Meslier stay in between the sticks for the run-in, with him doing a decent job since stepping in for Casilla.

Let’s take a look at what has been said amongst the Whites’ fan-base on social media…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Be Bielsa’s biggest mistake’ – Many Leeds fans worried after team news for Barnsley

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: