‘Be Bielsa’s biggest mistake’ – Many Leeds fans worried after team news for Barnsley

Leeds United are closing in on a long-awaited return to the Premier League with them potentially less than three games away from sealing the deal.

The Whites have been excellent this season and go into the final trio of matches with a six-point buffer over third-placed Brentford, which shows you just how in their favour things are right now.

Up next later this week, a game with Barnsley and, depending on how results go between now and then, they could even have the chance to seal promotion against the Tykes.

Marcelo Bielsa has been speaking to the press ahead of the clash, then, and with Kiko Casilla’s suspension coming to an end, Phil Hay has revealed that the Argentine did not say who he was going to start in goal:

Casilla's eight-game ban is up. He's been training with Leeds right the way through. Bielsa didn't say whether he'd be back in the fold on Thursday. Wants to let his players know the team/squad first. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) July 14, 2020

Judging by the reaction, though, fans would like to see Illan Meslier stay in between the sticks for the run-in, with him doing a decent job since stepping in for Casilla.

Let’s take a look at what has been said amongst the Whites’ fan-base on social media…

He's not even good enough to our standards now. And I have no idea if he has some kind of positive influence in the locker room. Kiko seems useless. — Marcos F Santos (@marcosfransant) July 14, 2020

Stop it — Aidan (@aidleo07) July 14, 2020

Shouldn’t even be a question — Rainy (@JtotheRain) July 14, 2020

Keep meslier between the sticks please. — Dom Masefield (@itsdommasefield) July 14, 2020

Please don't play Casilla — matty harris (@mattylufcharris) July 14, 2020

Why on earth would u even consider bringing kiko back in. — Sean Hunter (@Seanrh11) July 14, 2020

If Kiko plays we are done for — ian grundy (@Grundy1976Ian) July 14, 2020

Bielsa has literally no reason what so ever to put Kiko back in net. Keep it how it is — RSWH (@RobbieSWHead) July 14, 2020

Right now. If he plays Kiko. We're not going up. Simple as that. Meslier is the best gk we've had since restart. He must keep the gk unchanged — Matty Eclipse 💛💙 (@2en5_) July 14, 2020

No way he starts. Can’t drop Meslier — White Knight LUFC (@WhiteKnightLUFC) July 14, 2020