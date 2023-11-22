Highlights Reading fans should be concerned if Ken Anderson takes over the club, as he has a history of financial mismanagement and business failures.

The club's off-field problems, including points deductions and unpaid taxes, are adding to their on-pitch struggles and relegation fears.

Reading fans are desperate for a responsible new owner to help steer the club in the right direction and secure its future.

Kieran Maguire has told Reading fans that they should be worried if Ken Anderson completes a takeover of the club.

Reading’s off-field woes continue

The Royals’ troubles are well-known, as they suffered a points' deduction that contributed to their relegation last season. Plus, they’ve been hit with a four point penalty already in the current campaign, which has left them bottom of the table and facing another relegation.

Further problems are on the horizon, with Reading having failed to pay a HMRC tax bill on time, so more problems could be on the way.

Therefore, fans are desperate for a takeover, and they have been protesting regularly for some time as they look to force Dai Yongge out of the club.

Ken Anderson interested in buying Reading

However, even if Yongge has left the club in a mess, Reading will still want a responsible new owner to help take the club forward, so it was concerning that former Bolton chief Ken Anderson was named as someone keen on buying the club by the Telegraph, along with other parties.

“Former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley and Genevra Associates, an investment group in Luxembourg, have made offers, while there are suggestions of interest from American investors, and a party linked to Ken Anderson, the ex-chairman of Bolton Wanderers.”

Who is Ken Anderson?

As mentioned, the 71-year-old has been involved in the game previously, and it’s fair to say he doesn’t have the best track record, having overseen the demise of the Trotters as they dropped down the leagues following financial mismanagement.

Along with Bolton’s struggles, a number of Anderson’s other businesses have gone bust.

That history prompted finance expert Maguire to take to social media to give his thoughts on the prospect of Anderson taking over, as he quoted Forest Green owner Dale Vince who described him as ‘a rogue chairman, a slippery character and untrustworthy’.

“Be afraid, be very afraid Reading fans if Ken Anderson is involved at your club. He was previously banned from being a company director for 8 years.”

Clearly, there’s a lot of competition to buy the club, and there’s no guarantee that Anderson will take over, but the prospect of him coming in is one that will worry fans.

What next for Reading?

It’s a torrid time to be a Reading fan, as the club are in a dismal position both on and off the pitch.

In the bigger picture, it’s all about getting Yongge out of the club, but, as outlined above, they need the right owner to come in, ensuring they can kick-on in the years to come.

So, the fact there’s a lot of interest is a positive, and they will hope for some big news as soon as possible.

In the meantime, Ruben Selles has to try and get results, as whilst the off-field issues are obviously a major distraction, the reality is that he should be doing better with the squad at his disposal.

The Royals are ten points from safety after 16 games, with a fixture at Wycombe Wanderers up next.