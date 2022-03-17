“Be a tremendous piece of business” – Fulham eyeing up Serie A player for next season

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham are interested in signing AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli as per a report from TEAMtalk.

After coming through the ranks at Roma and have a season long loan with Sampdoria, Romagnoli moved to AC Milan in 2015 and has been there every since.

He has gone on to make 196 appearances for the Italian side in that time.

The centre-back has also earned himself 12 caps for Italy and scored two goals for them as well.

With his contract in Italy expiring at the end of the season and no new deal being agreed yet, Fulham are interested in recruiting the player as they look to compete in the Premier League next season.

We asked three FLW writers for their thoughts on whether this would be a good signing for Fulham.

Marcus Ally

This would be a tremendous piece of business, Romagnoli is out of contract at the end of the season and bringing in a 27-year-old with nearly 250 Serie A appearances to his name would be a very smart move for Fulham.

It also covers the Cottagers if they are to lose Tosin Adarabioyo this summer and would be a sign that they are preparing for the top-flight more sensibly than they have in the last few years.

It is likely that Fulham will need to bring in one or two new centre backs to replenish the depth of quality in the squad and that will be increased if Adarabioyo moves on.

Romagnoli definitely provides value in the market with his contract situation and would be a good signing in Fulham’s endeavour to survive in the Premier League next term.

Joshua Cole

This could turn out to be a very clever bit of business by Fulham if they are able to secure the services of Romagnoli on a free transfer this summer.

Currently on course to secure an immediate return to the Premier League, the Cottagers will be keen to bolster their squad this summer and thus a move for a player who has featured at the highest level in Italy could be considered as a no-brainer.

Despite the fact that he is no longer a regular starter for Milan, Romagnoli has still managed to show glimpses of his talent in Serie A this season as he has made 1.3 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game and is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.77 at this level.

The defender may also suit Fulham’s style of play as he has completed 88.5% of his passes during the current campaign.

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson

Romagnoli making the move from AC Milan to Fulham may seem unrealist but the circumstances could be perfect to faciliatate a move this summer.

The 27 year old is not first choice at AC Milan and with his contract set to expire, will be exploring his options across Europe.

Whilst I imagine he will have many attractive offers, if Fulham go on to gain promotion to the Premier League, a move to England’s top flight may be something that appeals to the Argentinian defender.

With rumours West Ham are circling Tosin Adarabioyo as well, Romagnoli would definitely fit a positional need for the Cottagers.

That being said, I can’t see this one happening, however, it would definitely be a good signing for Fulham if it did.