Carlton Palmer believes key departures will have a big effect on Blackburn Rovers’ 2023/24 Championship season.

Blackburn start their Championship season in less than two weeks as they welcome West Bromwich Albion to Ewood Park.

The Lancashire club has established itself as a top-half Championship team in recent seasons, and they will be looking to do the same again in this new campaign.

The club got their pre-season underway and was somewhat active in the transfer market, with three new additions.

However, the feel-good factor soon became a memory as it emerged the club’s owners had to make cutbacks to the budget due to their own country's government and therefore through doubt into Jon Dahl Tomasson’s future.

What is the latest on Jon Dahl Tomasson’s situation at Blackburn Rovers?

It was reported by The Mirror last week weekend, that Tomasson was considering quitting the Championship club after the recent development.

The club narrowly missed out on a play-off place last season, but the aim at the start of this summer will be to have another crack at the top six.

However, that has been thrown into some doubt, as the club’s budget has been cut by 20%, and the report even stated that bringing in new players at that moment in time had been frozen, with deals already in the pipeline.

So, with key players leaving and Tomasson keen to replace them, it seems this development means his future is in serious jeopardy.

TEAMtalk went on to add, that the 46-year-old has held talks with the club’s hierarchy, and they expect him to leave Ewood Park.

It states that the Dane doesn’t think his vision for the club is being matched by the hierarchy at Blackburn.

Carlton Palmer’s predicts where Blackburn Rovers will finish in the 2023/24 season

Here at Football League World, we asked pundit Carlton Palmer for his prediction of where he thinks Blackburn Rovers will finish in the Championship in the 2023/24 season.

He told FLW: “My prediction on where Blackburn will finish next season is that it’ll be a tough one. Just missing out on a play-off spot on the last day of last season after being in a play-off position for most of the season was hugely disappointing.

“They have lost so far Bradley Dack, Ben Brereton-Diaz, Daniel Ayala, Daniel Butterworth, plus loanees Tyler Morton, Clinton Mola and Sorba Thomas all returning back to their parents clubs.

“This is a huge chunk of the first team quality that has been lost, Dack, Brereton-Diaz and Ayala in particular are huge losses for Blackburn. I don't see them being in any trouble, but I predict a mid-table finish.”

Blackburn Rovers’ summer transfer plans

With this all going on, it has cast a shadow on Blackburn’s recruitment for this summer, but with what players have left the club, it is important they are active to replace them.

While the future of Tomasson remains unclear, their signings are going to have an impact as well, as the club is unlikely to sanction deals until they know what is happening with their manager.

But, whatever happens, the club needs to try and bring in suitable replacements because, as Carlton Palmer states, the players who have departed are big losses for the club.