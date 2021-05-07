‘Be a top signing’ – Norwich linked with Coventry star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Gustavo Hamer has a host of clubs interested in him this summer ahead of a potential transfer move from Coventry City.

Football League World has been told that the likes of Rangers, Brentford and Championship champions Norwich City are all keen on him.

Would he be a good signing for the Canaries, then? Our writers take a look…

Jacob Potter

I like the sound of this potential deal.

Hamer has impressed me with his energy in the Coventry City midfield in recent seasons, and I think he could be worth the punt for the Canaries.

Daniel Farke is likely to be facing a losing battle to keep Oliver Skipp at Carrow Road heading into next year’s campaign, and so it makes sense to look at alternatives in the summer transfer window.

Hamer is an unproven talent in the Premier League, but I think he’s got the work-ethic to impress in the top-flight in the future.

Norwich need depth in midfield, so I think it’s a smart move to target Hamer this summer.

Ned Holmes

I like this move from Norwich but it’s one I think we may have to wait to see the benefits from.

Gustavo Hamer has been excellent for Coventry this term and a move to a bigger club seems the correct next step.

Norwich have a good record of signing technical players such as Hamer and developing them, so it’s certainly a move that would be on-brand.

Patience would be needed, however, and perhaps a loan move away because you’d question whether he’s ready

Long term, he could prove a useful replacement for the likes of Tettey and Vrancic.

George Harbey

This would make sense.

Norwich are changing things up and freshening things up ahead of their return to the Premier League with Mario Vrancic and Alex Tettey leaving in the summer.

There is scope, then, to bring in a new, younger midfielder, and Hamer would fit the bill.

He can pick out a pass, he’s tidy on the ball and he doesn’t mind a tackle, and I think someone like Daniel Farke could take his game up a level.

He’d be a top signing.