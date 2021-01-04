‘Be a top addition’ – Stoke City weighing up Premier League transfer swoop: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City are reportedly among the clubs taking a closer look at Southampton forward Michael Obafemi with a view to signing him on loan this January transfer window, as per Tom Barclay of The Sun.

The Potters are hoping to make this season one to remember as they challenge for the play-offs and it appears Michael O’Neill is looking at ways that he can bolster his attack.

Would he be a good signing, then? Some of the team here at FLW take a look…

Jacob Potter

I really like the sound of this potential deal.

Obafemi hasn’t been given much of a chance with the Southampton first-team this season, and I think a loan move would suit him this for the remainder of this year’s campaign.

Stoke City need additional depth, as they’ve got a number of players unavailable for selection through injury.

Tyrese Campbell is one of those that is currently sidelined, and it would make sense for Stoke to find someone to replace a player of his quality this term.

Obafemi could be that player, and he’ll be eager to make a name for himself in English football, having struggled for regular game time with Southampton.

If Stoke can offer him regular minutes, then I wouldn’t be surprised if Obafemi opted to pursue a move to Michael O’Neill’s side, with Swansea City also rumoured to be interested in landing his signature.

Sam Rourke

He’d be a top addition.

With Tyrese Campbell ruled out for a lengthy period, the Potters are missing a pacey striker with guile and for me, Obafemi would offer something different to what they have.

The club currently has Sam Vokes, Lee Gregory and Steven Fletcher as their man striking options, and Obafemi would bring a new dimension to their attack.

The 20-year-old has a point to prove and will be keen to impress Saints boss Ralph Hassenhuttl on loan, with his opportunities limited at St Mary’s at the moment due to the top form of Danny Ings and Che Adams.

Stoke could provide a great platform for the player to develop and mature as a player, as long as he’s afforded game-time.

You can see the logic here!

Jake Sanders

It makes perfect sense that a matter of days into the window that Stoke are already trying to bolster their attacking ranks.

Whilst Michael O’Neill’s men are having an impressive season, and only find themselves two points adrift of the top-six, the goals have dried up for the Potters in recent weeks – although that shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given the absence of Tyrese Campbell.

And whilst Obafemi has been short of opportunities this season, his three goals in just eight Premier League starts last term was an impressive return, and a record that should be enough to convince Stoke he’s worthy of their shirt.