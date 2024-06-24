Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer believes Mickel Miller will favour a move to Stoke City over his former club, as both try to secure a deal for the Plymouth Argyle player.

Miller has been with the Pilgrims since July 2022, when he joined the club on a free transfer after leaving Rotherham United.

The 28-year-old has been an important figure for Plymouth, as he’s played a big part in the club reaching the Championship and then beating the drop in the 2023/24 season.

Miller’s contract at Home Park expires this summer, with Plymouth’s talks over a new contract reportedly having stalled.

It then emerged earlier this month that Stoke City are keen on signing the player, as Steven Schumacher eyes a reunion with the left-sided player.

Mickel Miller's Plymouth Argyle stats Apps 49 Goals 1 Assists 2 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on the 24th of June)

As well as Stoke being interested, it has also been reported that teams such as Preston North End, Portsmouth, and Oxford United are also keen on the player.

However, the Potters face fresh competition, as it’s now been reported by Football Insider that Sheffield Wednesday are plotting a move for Miller, despite them just strengthening in the full-back areas.

Carlton Palmer thinks Mickel Miller will favour a move to Stoke City over Sheffield Wednesday

Here we asked former England midfielder Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on his former club Sheffield Wednesday joining Stoke City in the race to sign Mickel Miller from Plymouth Argyle.

Palmer thinks Miller would suit his former side, but he believes the player will favour a move to Stoke, given Steven Schumacher is at the club.

He exclusively told Football League World: “Sheffield Wednesday have joined the race with Stoke City to sign Mickel Miller.

“Mickel Miller is nearing the end of his contract with Plymouth Argyle. He has been offered new terms, but at this moment in time, he has not signed a new deal.

“This has already sparked interest from elsewhere with reports that Preston North End, Championship new boys Portsmouth and Oxford United are all keen on the left-back.

“However, he could also suit Sheffield Wednesday. Miller is a flexible player who can operate anywhere on the left-hand side, primarily as a full-back, but is also capable as a winger or full-back.

“That could make him good cover and good competition for the reliable Marvin Johnson. As a free agent he would be a low-cost risk signing for the Owls and a proven Championship player with good years ahead of him. 28-year-old is certainly one the club should consider.

“Things appear to be going well for Danny Rohl in terms of bringing in players and getting the right squad to kick on next season to take them up.

“Rohl had already had an existing interest in Miller, and you would think that Miller would be attracted to come to Sheffield Wednesday, no disrespect to Plymouth, but the player also wants to play regular first team football.

“Marvin Johnson has been a very, very good player for Wednesday, but like I said, he can operate in different positions.

“So it will be interesting with obviously Stoke interested in the player. His former manager, Steven Schumacher, being there might put them ahead of Sheffield Wednesday in the fact that he would be going to play for his former manager. But you would like to think that Sheffield Wednesday will be pushing ahead of Stoke City next season.

“I think he is likely to look at, and favour, Stoke because of his former manager.”

Related Sheffield Wednesday join Stoke City in race to sign ex-Plymouth Argyle player The Owls clearly have one position that they are trying to target early in this summer window.

Mickel Miller would be a good squad addition for Sheffield Wednesday

Mickel Miller appears to be a wanted man this summer, as several Championship teams are looking to take him away from Plymouth.

Sheffield Wednesday are now the latest team to join the race, and if they were able to get this deal over the line, then it would be a very smart addition by the Owls.

Miller has shown he can operate in numerous positions, especially on that left-hand side, and adding the 28-year-old would give manager Danny Rohl another exciting option in that side of the team.

Furthermore, it would mean the club has prevented Championship rivals from signing the player, which is surely another boost before the season has even begun.

Signing someone like Miller on a free transfer would be good business, and this is the type of transfers that the Owls should be looking to make this summer.