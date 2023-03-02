BBC Sport pundit makes Premier League claim regarding Sheffield United player – and it’s not Iliman Ndiaye

BBC Sport pundit Alan Shearer has claimed that Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic will be playing Premier League football next season – with or without the Blades.

Sitting second in the Championship at present, Sheffield United are well positioned to be playing next season in the top flight.

But, Shearer says that if they aren’t, one of their star defender’s certainly will be.

“I don’t think it’s wrong for me to say that if Sheffield United are not playing in the Premier League next season, then I think this guy will be,” Shearer said live on BBC ahead of the Blades’ FA Cup win over Spurs last night, via The Star.

“I think he’s that good. I think he plays in a similar role to how Chris (Wilder) wanted his team and his three defenders to play, in terms of being given the freedom to get into forward positions.

“He has the freedom to get up there into forward positions, whip balls in and finish.

“I think he’s a really good talent and I go back to my point about him – he will be playing in the Premier League next season I think.”

Ahmedhodzic signed for Sheffield United just last summer and has proved to be an instant hit at Bramall Lane.

So far this season, the 23-year-old has featured 29 times in all competitions, including 26 in the Championship, where he also has four goals and two assists to his name.

The Verdict

I’m inclined to agree with Alan Shearer here.

Whilst it is usually Iliman Ndiaye or Sander Berge receiving this sort of ‘Premier League’ praise, it’s good to see Ahmedhodzic being recognised for the job he has done this season, too.

It looks as though the 23-year-old will be playing in the top flight with Sheffield Utd next season, barring a collapse in the remaining month or two of the season.

It will be really interesting to see how he gets on in the top-flight if/when that happens, and just how far he can go, with him certainly looking like having the potential of being just a standard run of the mill defender in the top flight.