Highlights The Reading FC ownership saga continues as William Storey is linked with a potential takeover, but there are no guarantees of a successful outcome.

Sources at the club suggest that Storey's bid will fail due to issues over the club's value and the EFL's owners' and directors' test.

Although Reading needs a new owner, it is crucial to find the right one who will prioritize the club's best interests and provide stability for the future. Fans hope for a resolution soon.

The Reading FC ownership saga continues to rumble on, with William Storey being linked with a £50m potential takeover of the club.

Now in League One, the Royals face the very real possibility of going to the wall if the ownership situation is not sorted out soon, with current incumbent Dai Yongge proving about as communicative as a sponge and letting the bills pile up without paying.

Indeed, quite clearly, new ownership is needed at the club, but who it is that takes over these particular Royals reins remains to be seen.

William Storey linked with Reading purchase

It's perhaps convenient that a man with the surname Storey wants to buy a club called Reading, but there are no guarantees of a 'Happily Ever After' ending here.

Indeed, according to BBC Radio Berkshire sports editor Tim Dellor, there is a good chance Storey will fail with his attempts to kick off a new era at the club.

Dellor writes for the BBC:

"Sources at the top of the club tell me Storey's bid will fail.

"The first issue for Storey and anyone else trying to buy the Royals is reaching an agreement over the true value of the club with Yongge.

"He has pumped in hundreds of millions of pounds, so will surely be wanting to minimise his losses. No right thinking business operator will want to pay even tens of millions, let alone hundreds of millions, for the privilege of owning a club drowning in debt.

"The other issue is the EFL's owners' and directors' test. Storey has already seen bids for Sunderland and Coventry flounder. His sponsorship of F1 team Haas was short-lived."

William Storey's other failed sports ventures

Storey is a name that will be familiar to many in terms fo British and American sport.

The owner of the Rich Energy drinks company, Storey's brand at one point sponsored the Haas Formula One team, though that lasted all of five minutes before a termination, blamed on a 'restructuring process' at Rich.

Storey has since been linked with moves to buy both Sunderland and Coventry City, but both bids failed to yield success.

Reading need a new owner, but more importantly the right owner

Storey could come into Reading, do a fantastic job, get them back on track and help them get back up the leagues, but there's way too much uncertainty around him and it feels as though that it would be a big punt to leave him in charge of the club, given his recent business past.

Clearly, Reading is an attractive proposition for the right buyers, but the club needs to find the most suitable candidates that are going to look after the Royals' best intentions, rather than leaving it out to wither.

Fans are rightly concerned about the current situation, but the hope has to be that something is going to give in the near future and that a new group can come in at the helm and steer the club into calmer waters.

We'll have to wait and see who is made skipper.