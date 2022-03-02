BBC pundit shares his prediction ahead of Luton Town vs Chelsea

Mark Lawrenson has backed Chelsea to progress to the FA Cup quarter-final ahead of Luton Town this evening.

In what is one of the most eye-catching fixtures of the round, Thomas Tuchel’s European champions will make the trip to Kenilworth Road to take on the Hatters.

Whilst Nathan Jones’ men are outsiders, they will take encouragement from the fact that they haven’t lost on their own patch since late November. And, despite praising Luton, BBC pundit Lawrenson went for an away victory in his regular prediction column.

“When you consider Luton’s wage bill and budget compared to some of the other teams in that division, you can see what a brilliant job Nathan Jones is doing there as manager. I love it when clubs punch above their weight like that, but it is asking an awful lot for Luton to do it again with an upset here.

“Chelsea could easily have won the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, and I just feel they will be too strong for the Hatters even if Blues boss Thomas Tuchel rotates his squad. 1-2.”

The two met in the FA Cup last season, with the Blues winning 3-1 at Stamford Bridge.

The verdict

You can understand why Lawrenson is backing Chelsea to win here as they do have a ridiculous squad and even though it’s away from home they will still expect to go through.

But, the fact he is going for a narrow victory shows that he acknowledges the threat Luton pose and Jones will expect his team to make it competitive.

So, it promises to be an exciting night and it will be interesting to see how the Hatters cope against some elite opposition.

