Sky and BBC pundit Chris Sutton has given his prediction for Leeds United’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road.

There are plenty of injury issues currently hampering Daniel Farke's side, but his and Leeds' main focus right now is not progress in the cup competitions, but promotion to the Premier League automatically, with Farke's side currently sat fourth in the Championship table.

Championship automatic promotion race (As it stands January 26th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 28 34 66 2 Ipswich Town 28 16 59 3 Southampton 28 21 58 4 Leeds United 29 25 57

Leeds' FA Cup run so far

After a narrow win in midweek against Norwich City in the Championship, Leeds’ attention this weekend turns to the FA Cup after progressing through the third round earlier in January when beating Peterborough United 3-0.

Up next is a home tie against Plymouth Argyle, after the game against Peterborough set a remarkable record, with the Whites drawn away from home 13 times in a row, which is the most by any club in the competition’s entire history.

Plymouth heading up north on the long trip to West Yorkshire has ended that stat, and the game is scheduled to kick-off at 3pm on Saturday 27th January, but has not been selected as part of ITV or the BBC's coverage.

Leeds eased part Peterborough, with Patrick Bamford netting the pick of the goals with his stunning volley, but that clash brought a series of changes from the previous league win, so is likely to have more of the same, despite it being against Championship opposition.

Regardless of the team Farke puts out on Saturday, this game will be a test, but with plenty of players currently on the treatment table, he is unlikely to risk too many of his key first-team players, most fans would imagine.

The likes of Archie Gray and Dan James have been added to a list of injuries which currently includes Pascal Struijk and Stuart Dallas. However, Willy Gnonto is back in contention and likely to feature.

Chris Sutton predicts Leeds United's FA Cup clash against Plymouth Argyle

Leeds have a flawless record in 2024 so far, having won all five games in all competitions so far, including four league games during that period, and Chris Sutton expects them to continue that winning streak.

Writing for the BBC, the pundit is expecting a comfortable home win, with the Whites having already beaten the Pilgrims at home this season in the league.

Sutton said: “It’s pretty clear who are the favourites here – Leeds haven’t lost at home all season, while Plymouth haven’t won away.

“Leeds needed an added-time penalty to beat Preston on Sunday but it was the right decision. I am a big fan of their manager Daniel Farke, who did really good things at Norwich, and they are right in the mix now for automatic promotion.

“That is obviously their main aim this season but it would be great to see them have a real go at the FA Cup too. “They beat Plymouth at Elland Road in November and, if they can repeat that result on Saturday, no-one will want to go there in round five.

“Argyle will carry a threat – they have got Morgan Whittaker, who is a really talented attacker – but I am going to say Leeds will get the job done.

“2-0 to Leeds.”

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

Despite it being likely that Leeds will make plenty of changes, a home win is still the most likely outcome. Plymouth's away record hasn't been particularly strong this season, either.

If anything, most people connected with the club may favour defeat over a draw in the circumstances, as Leeds could do without traveling down to Plymouth twice in the month of February, for a league fixture and a replay.

Ian Foster's side should make changes of their own, though. Their league position sees them sat nine points above the relegation places, but they will be mindful about what their priorities are this season in terms of survival.

Having said that, they are two sides in the same league, and it wouldn't be that big of an upset to see the away side head into the fifth round at Leeds' expense.