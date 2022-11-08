BBC pundit offers Luton Town supporters hope in quest to retain Nathan Jones amid strong Southampton links

Former Southampton defender Francis Benali believes there’s a chance Luton Town manager Nathan Jones’ likely move to St Mary’s may not materialise, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live.

The Premier League side have the Welshman at the top of their managerial shortlist after confirming the departure of Ralph Hasenhuttl yesterday morning, with an approach from the Saints already being accepted by the Hatters.

However, he will certainly take charge of his current side tonight as they make the journey to Jones’ former club Stoke City, where he endured a very unsuccessful managerial spell before returning to Kenilworth Road.

The Athletic believes a compensation agreement has been struck between the two sides to allow him to make the move to the south coast – and have added that personal terms shouldn’t be a problem.

Jones isn’t the first Championship manager to be approached by a top-tier side this season, with Michael Beale rejecting Wolverhampton Wanderers’ advances following his strong start to the campaign at Queens Park Rangers.

And Luton supporters will be hoping the 49-year-old shows similar dedication to the cause, even though he’s been in Bedfordshire a lot longer. Former Saint Benali is one man who believes his likely arrival isn’t certain to happen at this stage despite recent reports.

He said: “Clearly Nathan Jones is in a good position to be the next Southampton manager.

“But it could be that things don’t work out and it doesn’t actually happen for whatever reason.

“There are a number of managers who will look at this job as a great opportunity – a young group of players, potential to spend in the January window and it’s a Premier League job.

“It’s not just Nathan Jones who will be interested in Southampton – there are a lot of managers who will be champing at the bit to have this position.”

The Verdict:

Luton supporters shouldn’t lose all hope just yet – but it does seem more and more likely that he will be making the switch to the south coast with many reputable journalists coming out and confirming that this deal is advancing.

It was only yesterday when the Saints were first linked with him – and they have moved to contact the Hatters quickly which will have been a shock for the second-tier side despite how talented their manager is.

At this stage, it’s currently unclear who the Hatters choose as Jones’ successor if he does move on, but they should probably be willing to pay compensation considering they will receive money from Southampton.

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has been impressive like Jones in the second tier in recent seasons – but the Sky Blues will be desperate to keep hold of him and it’s not even certain that he would make the move to Kenilworth Road if given the opportunity.

They do need an accomplished manager to come in and fill the void their current manager’s likely departure will create though – because they risk falling down the division otherwise – even with the talented squad they have at their disposal.