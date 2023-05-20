BBC pundit Phil Brown believes Coventry City could have an advantage over Luton Town in the play-off final due to Mark Robins' previous experience of winning promotion at Wembley, speaking on the 72+ Podcast.

The Sky Blues booked their place in the play-off final earlier this week following an impressive 1-0 victory against Middlesbrough at the Riverside, with Gus Hamer's goal separating the two sides in the end.

They come up against a Luton side who overturned a first-leg deficit to win 2-0 against Sunderland at Kenilworth Road and secure their spot at Wembley, having finished third in the league above Boro.

Because of their league finish, some would argue that the Hatters are the favourites going into this game, although there may not be much to separate the two teams in the end, especially with Robins having the likes of Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres at his disposal.

Callum O'Hare is missing for the Midlands outfit though and even though he's been out for a while, he will surely be a miss in the English capital.

Phil Brown outline's potential Coventry City advantage

BBC 72+ Podcast host Aaron Paul identified Robins' previous promotion-winning experience at Wembley and asked Brown whether he thought that was advantageous for the Sky Blues.

In response, Brown said: "It's a good point, it is really a good point.

"Once you've been there and you're wearing the t-shirt, you understand how it feels and you understand what you need to go through to calm them (players) down, how to relax them.

"Going into Wembley, one or two will be uptight, you've got to spot the signs, you've got to see your players, you've got to know you're players and if anyone knows Coventry's players, Mark Robins does."

Who will decide the game?

As mentioned, Gyokeres and Hamer can be game-changers in the final third, with the latter able to control a game on his own when on top form.

But there are other important Coventry figures who will need to step up and make a contribution too, including Matt Godden who has been prolific at times for the Sky Blues and Kyle McFadzean who could be a very useful, experienced head.

Callum Doyle could probably cope without him but having a calm player in the backline could end up making all the difference for the Sky Blues who will need to be on top form if they want to give themselves the best chance of being victorious in the English capital.

Luton also have game-changers at their disposal including Carlton Morris, who has been an excellent signing. Morris and Elijah Adebayo will both be a major threat.

And at the back, Tom Lockyer has been superb for the vast majority of the campaign. If he can put in another good performance next week, that could guide the Hatters to glory.