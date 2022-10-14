Bayo starts: The predicted Watford XI to face Norwich on Saturday

Following their relegation from the Premier League last season, Watford will be keen to go straight back up to the top flight this year.

Despite Rob Edwards looking like a promising appointment over summer, the board decided that it wasn’t going as well as they hoped leading to his recent sacking.

Slaven Bilic has recently joined the club in his place but despite winning his first game 4-0, the Hornets have lost their last two leaving them sitting 14th in the league.

The weekend, they welcome fellow relegated side Norwich City and will be keen to pick up a much needed result.

With that in mind, here we take a look at how the side may line-up for the encounter.

As Bilic continues to try and find his best starting 11 alongside dealing with enforced changes, we see some differences in the squad this week.

Daniel Bachmann remains in goal and will be keen to pick up a fifth clean sheet of the season as he looks for his side to return to winning ways.

The back four in front of Bachmann is made up of Hassane Kamara, Williams Troost-Ekong, Christian Kabasele and Dan Gosling. Given Francisco Sierralta came off after coming on at the weekend, it seems unlikely he will be risked this week.

Can you score 25/25 on this quiz about Watford flops from over the years?

1 of 25 OBBI OULARE: JOINED WATFORD FROM WHICH CLUB? CERCLE BRUGGE CLUB BRUGGE

Edo Kayembe and Hamza Choudhury sit in front of the defence with the formation going forward a bit different to last week’s. Imran Louza misses out this week as he serves the first game of his six match ban.

Ken Sema, Yaser Asprilla and Ismaila Sarr sit behidn Vakoun Bayo up front.

Both Bayo and Keinan Davis have been used by Bilic since his arrival but with more goals under his belt so far this season, we see Bilic opting to start with Bayo this week.