With the transfer window having slammed shut on September 1st, Watford boss Valerien Ismael now knows the squad he has to work with until January – bar any free agent additions.

This summer, despite plenty more outgoings, there were just six new arrivals at Vicarage Road.

Jake Livermore and Rhys Healey arrived on free transfers, for example, whilst Giorgi Chakvetadze and Jamal Lewis joined the club on loan from Newcastle and Gent respectively.

Elsewhere, Tom Ince signed for a very modest fee, whilst the club's big summer signing - centre forward Mileta Rajovic - also joined for a relatively small fee.

With all of that said, and no more additions to the side for the time being, we thought we'd put down what we think is the best Watford XI following the closure of the window.

Let's get into it!

GK: Daniel Bachmann

The obvious choice in between the sticks is Austrian international Daniel Bachmann.

Although still yet to look entirely convincing playing out from the back under Valerien Ismael, he is the club captain and is a shoo-in for Watford's best side at present.

RB: Ryan Andrews

A tough choice between Ryan Andrews and Jeremy Ngakia, but Andrews looks like a real talent, whereas Ngakia has had chances to impress previously.

A recent call-up to England's U20s for Andrews is tangible evidence he is catching the eye in this Hornets side.

RCB: Ryan Porteous

Whilst the choice at right-back is close, the two best central defenders at the club are very easy choices to make.

Ryan Porteous gets our nod in the right of a central defensive pairing.

LCB: Wesley Hoedt

To the left of Porteous, Dutchman Wesley Hoedt is another shoo-in

Arguably one of the Hornets' best performers so far this season, barring a calamitous own-goal away at Coventry ahead of the international break, of course.

LB: Ken Sema

Now, this could be deemed a controversial choice given Ken Sema isn't a natural left-back, but in Ismael's system, he works there.

Youngster James Morris performed well prior to injury this season, whilst Jamal Lewis will certainly have something to say about this when he eventually gets up to fitness and ready to feature.

For now, though, Sema gets the nod.

CDM: Francisco Sierralta

Playing in a hybrid central defensive/number six role, Francisco Sierralta has found himself a new position under Valerien Ismael.

On performances so far, he is Watford's best option in the role.

CM: Imran Louza

Dropped by Ismael due to an off-field issue for a game against Blackburn recently, Louza does not have to worry about getting into this XI.

At his best, the Moroccan oozes ability and is a class above in the Championship. The key for Louza is to find that level consistently as the season progresses.

CM: Tom Dele-Bashiru

Tom Dele-Bashiru has started most games under Ismael in this role this season and nobody has 'taken' it away from him just yet.

The likes of Giorgi Chakvetadze and Yaser Asprilla could well stake claims for this spot as the season progresses, though.

RW: Tom Ince

Signed this summer from Reading for a very small fee, Watford fans had to wait a few games to see Tom Ince this season.

He has looked good since coming into the side, though, and with Sema at left-back, gets the nod in this XI.

Yaser Asprilla will be challenging him for this position, though.

LW: Matheus Martins

The Hornets' brightest spark in attack so far this season, Matheus Martins looks a far more confident and assured player this season compared to last.

The left wing role is his and it will take some challenge to turf him out of it.

ST: Mileta Rajovic

Watford were crying out for a big, physical number nine all summer and they finally got one in Mileta Rajovic towards the end of the transfer window.

It remains to be seen just how good he is, but two goals away at Coventry on his first start certainly did him no harm.