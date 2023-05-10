With a win on the final day of the Championship season against Stoke City, Watford, at the very least, ensured a dismal campaign had a positive end.

It's been a poor season for all involved at Vicarage Road, and another that has seen the merry-go-around policy continue when it comes to the club's head coach.

In the end, the club finished 11th place - six points outside the play-offs, and miles off challening for automatic promotion, as many had tipped them to do before a ball was kicked.

Of course, one big part of the club's failings this season was recruitment and their business in the transfer market.

With the campaign now over, though, we thought we'd look back and rate every bit of business that the Hornets did out of 10.

Every Watford 2022/23 signing rated out of 10

Starting with permanent signings, we have given the following ratings to the following signings.

Vakoun Bayo - 3/10

Signed after a decent season in terms of goalscoring in Belgium, Vakoun Bayo was never able to show that form in a Hornets' shirt.

He did come up with the odd winning goal from the bench, though. But, given that he was loaned out in January, he has to be given a very low rating.

Mario Gaspar - 4/10

It was a blow for the Hornets to lose Kiko Femenia and they did not get the flying wing-back they needed in Mario Gaspar.

Looked steady enough on the odd occasion when played in midfield, but overall, another poor signing.

Rey Manaj - 1/10

Hampered with injuries and only able to make six appearances before having his contract terminated by the club.

Did score an equaliser away at Birmingham in August, which saves him from being a 0/10.

Ben Hamer - 5/10

There is not too much to say on this one.

Was signed as a third choice goalkeeper and made just one appearance for the club all season.

Leandro Bacuna - 5/10

Signed at a time of injury crisis during the winter window, not much was expected of Leandro Bacuna.

He featured little and often once everyone was fit, but did put in the odd good performance when called upon.

Ismael Kone - 6/10

Signed during the January window, the young Canadian midfielder still needs to find some consistency in the Championship.

However, he has showed real talent in glimpses and, moving forwards, he looks to be a very positive addition, hence the rating.

Joao Ferreira - 5/10

Unfortunately, the Hornets did not see much of Joao Perriera after his January arrival due to injury.

He does look as though he could be a good signing moving forwards, though.

Wesley Hoedt - 6/10

Another January arrival, he made a good impact from the off, which gradually waned.

Still, a solid enough addition, especially for a January purchase.

Ryan Porteous - 7/10

A January addition alongside Hoedt, and arguably the club's best signing of the season.

Looks to be a shoe in for a starting spot at Vicarage Road in the coming years.

Britt Assombalonga - 4/10

Never really looked fit when he arrived, and when he did finally get ready to start a match, he pulled up with an injury.

Another underwhelming addition.

Loan signings

As for the club's loan additions throughout the season, we have gone for the following ratings.

Kortney Hause - 1/10

Had the potential to be a good addition when the Hornets loaned him in from Aston Villa.

However, he made just 3 club appearances before getting a long-term injury in September and was never to be seen again.

Hamza Choudhury - 6.5/10

A player that divided opinion at times, but someone that always put in a shift, even if lacking quality on the ball on occasion.

Those limitations led to frustrations though and it must be said, he did not do anywhere near enough to justify the club signing him permanently this summer at their agreed buy option of £6 million.

Keinan Davis - 6/10

Four goals in his first seven league starts led to much excitement. However, from then on, he often underwhelmed.

A long, goalless run followed those games, and in the end, Davis netted just seven times all season.

Henrique Araujo - 2/10

Signed with much hype on loan from Benfica, he never really got a run in the side to show what he can do.

Showed clever movement when given an opportunity but simply a signing that did not work out.

Matheus Martins - 2/10

Loaned in from Udinese in January, Martins showed some promising moments early on.

However, after six appearances, he seemed to disappear, and never made a matchday squad again.