Bayern to intensify pursuit of EFL player as they look to win transfer race with Man United

Bayern Munich are set to intensify their pursuit of Norwich City defender Max Aarons as they look to beat Manchester United to him in the summer, according to a report from The Daily Mail.

The full-back did not look out of place in the Premier League last season but despite being linked away in the last two windows remains with the Canaries and has been a key man in their promotion push.

It is understood Aarons is on Man United’s radar ahead of the summer but that Bayern are set to step their pursuit of the 21-year-old up a gear, having remained in contact with the defender over the past two seasons.

The German champions seem to be keen to revamp their defensive line as Dayot Upmecano and Reading’s Omar Richards look to be on their way to the Allianz Arena.

Norwich are top of the Championship at the moment and Aarons has been ever-present in Daniel Farke’s side this term – featuring in all 29 of their games while adding one goal and three assists.

The Verdict

There is a lot to like about Aarons and it seems the summer could be something of a crossroads in his career.

Man United and Bayern could be set for a tug of war, which will likely mean the Canaries lose their talented young defender but are significantly compensated.

You feel that if these European heavyweights are keen, there may be even more interest from other clubs.

First things first, he’ll want to help Norwich secure promotion.