Bayern Munich are monitoring Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray following his breakthrough campaign at Elland Road.

That's according to a report from Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, who does however say that there has so far been no contact over a potential move.

Gray, who of course comes from a family of former Leeds United players, graduated through the academy ranks of the club.

He was then handed his first-team, senior debut for the club on the opening day of this season, and has since become an integral part of a Leeds side looking to secure an immediate promotion back to the Premier League from the Championship.

So far this season, Gray has made 46 appearances in all competitions, scoring once and providing two assists in all competitions in that time.

He has also operated in a variety of positions across the course of the campaign for Daniel Farke's side, winning plenty of praise for his performances.

That has seemingly already attracted plenty of attention from elsewhere, with the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich credited with an interest in the 18-year-old.

Now though, some further clarity has been offered on Bayern's supposed interest in the Leeds United man.

Bayern 'monitoring' Archie Gray

According to this latest update from Plettenberg, Bayern are indeed currently monitoring the progress of Gray at Leeds.

As a result, the German giants are said to be aware of the talent possessed by the teenager.

However, there has apparently been no contact between Bayern and the player's entourage about a potential move, and he is not currently a "hot topic" for the club.

As things stand, there are still four years remaining on Gray's contract with Leeds. That secures his future at Elland Road until the end of the 2027/28 season.

That of course, means the Whites will be in a strong position to respond to any offers that might come in for Gray over the course of the summer window.

Leeds currently sit third in the Championship table, two points adrift of league leaders Leicester City with three games of the regular season still to play.

They are next in action on Monday night, when they travel to The Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough.

This news on Gray is something that will surely go down well with those of a Leeds United persuasion.

Interest from a club with the size and pedigree of Bayern Munich is already going to attract attention, and could be hard to turn down for a club and player.

Those links would therefore have been a concern for Leeds, who are not going to want to lose such an important talent as Gray, so early in his senior career.

Archie Gray 2023/24 Leeds United record - stats from SofaScore Appearances 41 Pass Success Rate 84% Tackles per Game 2.6 Balls Recovered per Game 4.6 Dribble Success Rate 55% Duels Success Rate 54% As of 17th April 2024

But with this playing down interest for the time being, it does seem as though those at Elland Road will not have to worry about losing the 18-year-old to Bayern in the immediate future at least.

That being said, with Gray impressing right from the start of his senior career with Leeds United, it may also not be a huge surprise if there is also interest from elsewhere that the club may have to deal with sooner or later.