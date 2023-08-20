Highlights Bayern Munich are interested in signing Illan Meslier from Leeds United to strengthen their goalkeeping department.

Bayern Munich keen on Illan Meslier

The French U21 international joined the Whites from Lorient in 2019, initially on loan, as backup when Marcelo Bielsa was in charge.

A suspension to Kiko Casilla meant Meslier came in for the run-in during that season, and he impressed as he helped the Whites secure promotion to the Premier League.

Since then, the stopper has been first choice, but he did endure a difficult campaign last time out, which saw him lose his place as Leeds were relegated to the Championship.

Nevertheless, the 23-year-old still has a good reputation in the game, and he has been linked with a host of top clubs around Europe this summer, including Chelsea.

And, Football Insider has now revealed that Bayern Munich are monitoring Meslier, as they look to add a new keeper to the ranks.

Manuel Neuer is out with a broken leg, and the German giants are keen on bringing in someone who could compete with Sven Ulreich initially, and then to potentially take over from Neuer in the years to come.

Will Leeds United sell Illan Meslier?

Relegation immediately cast doubt on Meslier’s future, as he was regarded as one of their prized assets in terms of his value and potential.

With the club moving to sign Karl Darlow from Newcastle, it seemed likely that they were preparing for life without the young Frenchman.

However, Daniel Farke has opted to play Meslier in the three Championship games so far, and he is suited to the style of play the German encourages with his ability to play out from the back. Plus, as a keeper, he has proven he is good enough to thrive at this level.

So, keeping him wouldn’t be a problem for Leeds, but it has been claimed that they are still expected to sell Meslier before the deadline, and he is playing to put himself on the market as they look to find a buyer.

A number of departures this summer has reduced the wage bill significantly at Elland Road, and there have been sales, with Tyler Adams joining Bournemouth for around £20m. That means the club won’t be under pressure to cash in. Furthermore, Meslier has a contract that runs until the summer of 2026, meaning Leeds won’t be vulnerable to losing him on the cheap.

Ultimately, that means Bayern Munich will have to stump up serious cash to get this move done, and you would think it would take a fee in excess of £20m for Leeds to do business.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

Following on from that, you would expect a busy final period in the transfer window for Leeds.

The first three games, which Leeds have failed to win, shows the current squad is not strong enough to push for promotion, and it needs to be addressed.

Fans will feel there are three or four positions that need to be strengthened, and if Meslier’s sale is required to fund real high-quality recruits, it would appear to make sense given Darlow is around.

There’s also a few more exits on the cards, with Wilfried Gnonto pushing to go, so it will be very interesting to see how the Leeds squad looks come September 1.