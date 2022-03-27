Bayern Munich transfer update on in-demand Nottingham Forest loanee

Bayern Munich are currently holding reservations over whether or not to pursue Djed Spence.

The full-back is spending the season on loan with Nottingham Forest but is a Middlesbrough player.

Spence has stood out under Steve Cooper and has caught the attention of the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

It was reported earlier this week that Middlesbrough have set a £20 million price tag on the player ahead of a potential move this summer.

But the German giants are reportedly unsure of splashing the cash on the highly rated player despite being interested in his talents.

Speaking to the Bayern Insider podcast, journalist Tobi Altschaff has claimed that the club are monitoring his situation but he is not one of their main targets.

A translation on Twitter has stated: “Djed Spence is on Bayern’s shortlist the right-back position, but he’s not one of the main targets and is not seen as a player worth splashing a lot of money on. Spence is considered a backup (like Richards) that can be developed.”

Spence has featured 29 times for Forest so far this season, with the Reds chasing a play-off place.

Forest are currently ninth in the Championship table, three points away from sixth place Blackburn Rovers.

Up next for Cooper’s side is a trip to Bloomfield Road to face Blackpool on April 2.

The Verdict

Bayern Munich have been more careful about how they spend transfer money relative to their peers at Champions League level.

While the club has a far bigger budget than their domestic rivals, their spending power does not quite compare to the likes of Arsenal or Spurs.

When Spence is likely to be a back-up option at the club, it is far likelier that he will attract more concrete interest from Premier League clubs.

It will ultimately be up to Spence where he plys his trade next season as it looks likely he will be departing Middlesbrough.