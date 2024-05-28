Highlights Bayern Munich targeting Leeds' Archie Gray for potential summer move.

Gray's impressive Championship performances attracting interest from top clubs.

Versatility, skill, and potential make Gray a hot prospect for Bayern and other clubs.

Bayern Munich are targeting Leeds United's Archie Gray ahead of a potential move this summer, according to HITC.

The 18-year-old has been a standout performer for Daniel Farke's side this season, but their chances of keeping him have been dealt a blow after failing to win promotion to the Premier League, losing 1-0 to Southampton in the recent play-off final.

Gray signed a new deal at Elland Road earlier this year in January which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2028, but after their Wembley defeat, Leeds can expect plenty of interest in the midfielder this summer, with Bayern seemingly eyeing up a move for him in the coming months.

Bayern Munich's interest in Archie Gray

The report claims that Vincent Kompany is set to be appointed as Bayern Munich's new manager and the Belgian could move for Gray, who has impressed in the Championship this season.

It's reported that Bayern are ready to test Leeds' resolve this summer with a move for the 18-year-old and that the German giants have been keeping tabs on him since earlier this year.

However, Bayern aren't alone in their interest in Gray, and they're said to face competition from both England and abroad, meaning Leeds may be in for a long summer when it comes to trying to keep the midfielder at the club.

Related Leeds United's stance on Daniel Farke revealed after play-off final defeat Daniel Farke was unable to guide Leeds United to promotion to the Premier League at the first attempt

Borussia Dortmund have been linked with Gray in the past, while HITC are reporting that Premier League clubs such as Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool are all keen on a move, so Kompany's Bayern side certainly won't have it all their own way should Leeds be forced to sell him in the coming months.

Missing out on promotion to the Premier League may well have financial implications for Leeds, and they could be forced to sell star players this summer in a bid to balance the books.

Leeds will clearly want to keep the talented youngster at Elland Road this summer and beyond, but with a contract at the club until 2028, Daniel Farke's side could be in for a huge transfer fee should Gray be sold to Bayern Munich or elsewhere.

It's easy to see why Bayern Munich want Archie Gray

In what has been his first season of senior football, Gray has proved to be a great player at Championship level and he's become one of the first names on Farke's teamsheet.

Despite being a central midfielder by trade, Gray has featured at right-back predominantly this season, and this versatility is just another reason why he's so highly sought after.

Archie Gray's 2023/24 Championship season - Fotmob (Regular season only) Appearances 44 Minutes played 3,603 Goals 1 Assists 2 Pass accuracy 84.1% Long ball accuracy 38.0% Dribble success 56.6% Tackles won 64.1% Duels won 55%

Considering that Gray had never played a minute of senior football prior to this campaign, he has acquitted himself exceptionally well, and he'll only get better in the years to come.

Bayern, who missed out on the Bundesliga title this season, will be looking to rebuild over the summer with Kompany at the helm, and signing young, talented players like Gray would ensure they're in a good place to challenge for silverware in the years to come.

Gray is certainly a star in the making, and it's no surprise that a number of elite clubs are said to be interested in his services this summer.