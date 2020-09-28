Bayern Munich set to make formal approach for EFL defender

Bayern Munich are considering making an offer for Norwich City full-back Max Aarons according to the Daily Mail.

Spanish giants Barcelona saw a bid for Aarons rejected earlier in the summer transfer window, with the Canaries wanting a fee up-front, instead of a loan-to-buy deal.

Bayern Munich have previously been in talks with Ajax defender Sergino Dest, but he has opted to pursue a move to Barcelona, which has seen the German side re-enter the race to sign Aarons.

The 20-year-old made 40 appearances for Norwich last season whilst they were in the Premier League, and was one of the few players to come away with any credit for their performances in the top-flight.

The Canaries were relegated from the Premier League last term, and will be hoping they can win promotion back into the top-flight at the first time of asking this season.

It is also claimed by the Daily Mail that Roma and AC Milan are also interested in a deal to sign Aarons, although it remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race to land his signature before the 5th October transfer deadline.

Daniel Farke’s side are currently sat 13th in the Championship table, and will be looking to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth in their most recent fixture.

Norwich are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on struggling Derby County, who are without a point so far this season under the management of Phillip Cocu.

The Verdict:

Surely a move to Bayern Munich will tempt him.

Aarons has really impressed me since he came into the Norwich first-team, and I think he’s destined for a move elsewhere before the summer transfer window closes.

Bayern are one of the best teams in the world, and Aarons will surely be eager to pursue a move to play at a higher level, both domestically and on the European stage in the Champions League.

I’d be surprised if Norwich were able to keep him at the club before Deadline Day.