Bayern Munich set for talks over Middlesbrough player as Man City enter transfer race and potential price-tag emerges

German giants Bayern Munich are planning transfer talks with Championship side Middlesbrough this month for wing-back Djed Spence, according to Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg.

The 21-year-old is currently enjoying a break-out season at Boro’s league rivals Nottingham Forest on a loan deal, where he’s scored twice and assisted three goals in all competitions for the Tricky Trees.

But his all-round performances have gained a number of admirers, with Plettenburg revealing that the likes of Manchester City and Spanish outfits have joined Bayern, Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig as potential suitors.

Bayern’s interest in the marauding right-sided player was first reported last week by Sky Sports, and they are believed to have been scouting Spence, but this further update suggests that official negotiations will take place in the near future.

And per Plettenberg, it will take a fee of between €10 million and €15 million to secure Spence’s signature in the summer – which is the equivalent of between £8.3 million and £12.4 million.

The Verdict

It seems inevitable at this point that Spence will depart Boro this summer due to his performances for Forest.

Where he lands though is another matter, with so many big clubs across Europe taking a keen interest in his signature.

Bayern are not averse to dipping into the Championship for players as we already know, having picked up Omar Richards last year from Reading.

Whether they will pay the fee required to take Spence from the Riverside is another matter though, but one thing is for sure – there’s set to be a bit of a bidding war for the youngster in a few months time.