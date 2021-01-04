Bayern Munich register surprise interest in EFL player

Bayern Munich have made contact with Omar Richards as they consider signing the Reading full-back on a pre-contract agreement.

The 22-year-old’s current deal expires in the summer, and the Royals are well aware that they face a difficult task to persuade the academy graduate to sign a new contract.

And, that just got a lot harder, after Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath revealed that the European champions want to bring Richards to Germany on a free.

Given his contract status, the England youth international is allowed to speak to Bayern now, and he could also reach an agreement ahead of next season if he wants.

Everton have been linked with Richards previously, although they would have to agree terms with Reading if they wanted to sign him this month. Otherwise, they would have to wait until the summer when he becomes available.

It’s unclear what Bayern’s plans for the player would be if he did join, with first-team football highly unlikely initially when you consider the Bavarians have Alphonso Davies and Lucas Hernandez for that position.

The verdict

There are always surprising transfer links that emerge when the window opens, and this certainly falls into that category.

In fairness, Richards has been very good for Reading this season, which is why Everton and Bayern Munich have taken notice of his performances. He is clearly capable of playing at a higher level and he’s still very young.

From the Royals’ perspective, they will be resigned to the fact that Richards will depart, and if the Bundesliga champions do come in with a formal offer, it’s going to be very hard for Richards to say no.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.